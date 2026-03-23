Savannah Guthrie’s Family Shares Renewed Plea as Search for Mom Nancy Nears 2 Months

Savannah Guthrie’s family is issuing a renewed plea for information as the search for Nancy Guthrie nears the two-month mark.

Savannah, 54, her siblings, Annie Guthrie and Camron Guthrie, and their spouses took to Instagram on Sunday with a new statement thanking the people of Tucson, Ariz., for their assistance and asking for help finding “resolution” as the search continues for the 84-year-old, who was last seen on Jan. 31.

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(Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now. We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case,” the TODAY show personality and her family began their statement.

“Someone knows something,” they continued. “It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant.”

The family asked people to “search their memories,” especially around “the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11.”

They added, “We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case — please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance. No detail is too small. It may be the key.”

The family went on, “We miss our mom with every breath and we cannot be in peace until she is home. We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder. Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest,” concluding, “Thank you for continuing to pray without ceasing.”

Nancy was last seen on Jan. 31 by her family and was reported missing the following day when she failed to attend her regular church service. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has since shared surveillance footage of a masked man at Nancy’s front door, attempting to tamper with the camera.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in a March 12 interview with NBC News that investigators believe they know the motive behind Nancy’s abduction, but did not share that motive with the public.

“We believe we know why [the kidnapper] did this and we believe that it was targeted, but we’re not 100% sure of that,” Nanos said at the time. “I think day one, we had some strong beliefs about what happened, and those beliefs haven’t diminished.”