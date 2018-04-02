‘Today’ Anchor Savannah Guthrie Embraces Her Age: ‘I Don’t Mind Looking 46’

Savannah Guthrie, cohost of The Today Show on NBC, recently found herself on the other side of the interview, discussing self-love, beauty standards and social media.

Guthrie offered her insights in a post on Today.com, where she said that she embraced her age rather than fighting against it.

“I’m 46 years old and I don’t mind looking 46 years old,” she said. To her, that means accepting the way things change without altering her own desire to look good. She offered a poignant example, describing a form of anxiety many people can relate to in 2018. Guthrie relayed the though process that goes through her head when she prepares to post a photo online.

“When I see a picture where my wrinkles are apparent, I don’t love looking at that, and I’ll try to put the good Instagram filter on there to make it look better,” the mother of two said. “But I’m not going to not put the picture up.”

In the interview, she also discussed what it’s like to be in the spotlight, and how she maintains her own self-image without letting critics hurt her feelings. She also revealed her own fond nickname for wrinkles.

“Sometimes people say, ‘I can see your wrinkles.’ Well, that’s true. I do have some wrinkles,” Guthrie said. “I call them smile lines. They’re from smiles and laughing, and those are the best kind of wrinkles.”

“Any time someone writes and comments, I’m just honored and flattered they’re paying attention to me,” she continued. “The good ones make you feel good for a second, but you don’t dwell on them. But the ones that are mean… I try to be careful, how much I expose myself to that. I don’t have a thick skin.”

Guthrie was front and center in the headlines last week after she accidentally said a curse word on live television. Before she realized the camera was rolling, Guthrie muttered a swear under her breath as she leafed through her notes.

“Oh, s—,” Guthrie was heard saying. Then, she immediately recovered with: “Sorry, guys.”

Later that day, Guthrie took to Twitter to apologize.

“Check, check — is this thing on? Yeah I guess it is. So sorry guys,” she wrote. “Thanks for being kind and understanding. And guess it’s [a] good thing I don’t wear a mic all day. #ohdarn.”

Guthrie’s fans jumped to her defense, assuring her that she hadn’t given any offense with the accident.

“Plz grl…I think I love you more than ever knowing you are just like the rest of us!” one wrote, while another added, “We knew you were human already. Thanks for all you do!”

A third tweeted, “It was hysterical. You’re more real than ever.”