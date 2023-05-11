Savannah Chrisley Gives Update on Her Relationship Status After Dating a Country Singer

Savannah Chrisley has given an update on her relationship status, after previously dating a rising country singer. During a recent episode of her Unlocked podcast, the reality TV star opened up about her brief romance with "Whiskey On You" singer Nate Smith, saying they "had so much fun...like the best time ever" together, per PEOPLE. She added, "There was a level of comfortability and just everything."

Chrisley went on to say, "To a lot of people, even my friends, were like, 'Whoa, like, we've never seen you like this with someone in public.' We just had so much fun." She referred to Smith as "literally the best" and revealed that they had "been talking [and] hanging out" prior to his previous appearance in her podcast. However, after "several months," things ultimately didn't work out, which Chrisley blames on timing more than issues of compatibility.

"It's so hard for anyone to understand the level of trauma that's going on in my life right now," she said. "[And Nate's] career, like we said, is freakin' taking off. I mean, playing sold-out stadium tours. It's crazy!" Chrisley added, "He needs someone who's going to be able to go to those things and enjoy them with him. There's no way for me to do it without feeling guilty for leaving the kids."

It's understandable that Chrisley has a lot going on in her life right now, as she has been the guardian for her 16-year-old brother Grayson, 16, and 10-year-old adopted sister Chloe — who is her biological niece — since their parents reported to prison in January. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Todd Chrisley, 53, and his wife Julie, 49, reported to prison to serve their respective sentences. According to TMZ, Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp, while Julie is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Both had filed appeals for their sentences but were denied.

In November, the couple was sentenced to serve prison time after their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars while Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation. Notably, in addition to the aforementioned charges, prosecutors also accused Julie of attempting to rent a California home with fake bank statements and a false credit report.

Back in January, Savannah opened up in an episode of her Unlocked podcast about what she and her siblings have been doing in the wake of their parent's imprisonment. "So for those of you that are familiar with my family and have followed our lives and have also followed my podcast, you know that last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole and for each of us individually," she said. "We kind of had to say goodbye to my parents for a little bit of time, for the foreseeable future. And that was really, really, really tough."