'SNL' Alum Cruelly Mocks Matthew Perry's Death

Tributes have been pouring in for Matthew Perry after the Friends star was found dead over the weekend, but a Saturday Night Live alum is doing the complete opposite. Former SNL writer and comedian Kevin Brennan took to Twitter after news broke of the actor's death. When it was reported that Perry had died in an apparent drowning, Brennan mocked the cause of death by saying, "DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA."

Of course, Brennan was the only one who found it funny. Many people came out swinging in the comments and fired back at how insensitive he was. As of now, Brennan doesn't seem to be retracting his remarks any time soon. From the looks of his Twitter, he actually finds the entire ordeal amusing and even retweeting articles that have brought up his tweet and wondering if he's trending yet.

According to TMZ, Kevin Brennan wrote for Saturday Night Live for two years and years ago. He hosts a podcast and occasionally does shows. Brennan is also estranged from his younger brother, Neal, who is the co-creator and writer of Chappelle's Show. He has also written for a number of shows, including Singled Out, All That, Kenan & Kel, and The Half Hour.

On the somewhat brighter side of things, many people around the world have been honoring Matthew Perry and paying tribute to him. The Friends cast broke their silence by releasing a joint statement, noting that they will say more when the time comes, but they are grieving their friend, colleague, and family member. Other Friends stars have also paid tribute, as well as some of Perry's other co-stars from his other projects. Fans were in disbelief over his passing, and at Charlie Puth's Melbourne concert on Sunday, the singer paid tribute to the actor by singing the Friends theme song. The entire arena sang along, and it was as emotional as ever.

Recent reports about Perry's cause of death state that he was playing pickleball earlier in the day but quit after an hour due to fatigue. His assistant ran some errands and returned to Perry's house two hours later, where he was found unresponsive. While there will always be at least one or two people that have nothing nice to say even after the fact, it's clear that Matthew Perry made a positive impact on the world and comedy that will last a lifetime.