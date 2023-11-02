Kathleen Turner Remembers TV Son Matthew Perry in Heartfelt Tribute

Kathleen Turner is remembering her TV son, Matthew Perry. After the Friends star suddenly died over the weekend at 54 after an apparent drowning, tributes have been pouring in from all over. From friends to costars to fans alike, and even an arena full of fans at a Charlie Puth concert, the world has been honoring and remembering the beloved actor. Plenty of Friends stars have also been paying tribute, including Perry's on-screen parent.

Turner portrayed Helena Handbasket in the final three episodes of Season 7 in 2001 as part of Chandler and Monica's wedding storyline. The 69-year-old actress told PEOPLE she is "very sad for Matthew" after she heard the news. "He came to see one of my Broadway shows, and he came backstage," Turner shared. "When he saw me, he yelled out, 'Hey, dad,' and everyone thought it was pretty cool. I think it was for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf."

"I liked him," Turner continued. "He had a good sense of humor and a good heart. He liked other people, which, to me, is terribly important, especially for an actor. It's extremely sad when you think about how young [he was] and a pity he couldn't get more control. I can't imagine the pressure those guys lived under being a worldwide phenomenon. It must have been overwhelming."

The actress portrayed Chandler's transgender parent, Helena, who was often referred to as his "father" on Friends. Even though it's been years since her appearance on the NBC sitcom, Kathleen Turner admitted she still gets "constantly recognized by a certain age group as Chandler's dad. I met somebody last night, and she said, 'Aren't you a movie star?' I said, 'Yeah, but before your time.' And she said, 'Well, where would I know you from?' and I said, 'Chandler's dad.' She said, 'Oh, my god!'"

Although the two hadn't seen each other in 10 years, it's clear that they were still in each other's lives. Matthew Perry made quite an impact on the world, and he will continue making an impact until the end of time. The Friends cast broke their silence on their co-star's death by releasing a joint statement, saying they "are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now, we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time, we will say more as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."