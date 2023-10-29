'Friends' Fans Shocked by Matthew Perry's Death at 54
The 'Friends' star died at 54 in an "apparent drowning," but details remain scarce.
Friends fans are remembering Matthew Perry. The beloved actor who brought Chandler Bing to life on the popular sitcom died at 54 in an apparent drowning. According to TMZ, which first broke the story, the actor was reportedly found unresponsive at his home by his assistant after doing some physical activity. No foul play or drugs seem to be involved, but first responders were on the scene for a "cardiac arrest."
Fans around the world are sharing their reactions. Many are in disbelief and shocked about the news, appropriately. Others are thanking Perry for paving the way for comedy, recalling how Chandler was their favorite on Friends and more. It's still hard to believe, and it's likely most people are hoping to wake up tomorrow, and it was all just a horrible nightmare. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case, and fans are just trying to figure out how to handle this sudden and heartbreaking news.
Fans are in Denial
MATTHEW PERRY??— queen evie 🦆 supports strikes (@METALMlCKEY) October 29, 2023
"i can't believe the Matthew Perry news," one fan stated. "not matthew perry, no," another pleaded.
It's Still Hard to Believe
WHAT DO YOU MEAN MATTHEW PERRY PASSED AWAY??!!! pic.twitter.com/T5hCvbVJ8j— lil pisces 🌞 (@nannetteee_) October 29, 2023
"Sometimes Celebrity Deaths kinda hit you. Chandler Bing? He was all our friends through the TV screen. RIP Matthew Perry," one fan expressed. "Damn….. Matthew Perry really got me for real sad……….Jesus. I am genuinely sad," another confessed.
Total Disbelief
Y’all are LYING about Matthew perry. I am sobbing in the middle of the dollar tree— toria 🖤 (@penguintoria) October 29, 2023
One fan wrote, "I am going to throw up. Friends was my childhood and my all time comfort show. Chandler was my favorite character and Matthew Perry will be horribly missed :(" Another said, "R.I.P Matthew Perry [loudly crying face emoji x3] [broken heart emoji x3] I am genuinely distraught for his friends and family and all that knew him! Such an amazing human gone too soon [broken heart emoji x2]."
The News is Absolutely Devastating
Matthew Perry no 😭 pic.twitter.com/8IwVEXq0VU— Clau 🎃 (@claudiamcruzh) October 29, 2023
One fan admitted, "hearing Matthew Perry is dead feels like a punch in the guts, that man was my entire teenage years." Another shared, "Despite the fact I've never watched Friends and I cannot truly empathise with fans of Matthew Perry's and his acting, I'm so shocked. This is heartbreaking."
Fans Remember How Great of an Actor Matthew Perry Was
Matthew Perry was the GOAT of the quick wit. No one even came close to his ability to find the humour in any situation and the struggles he went through in his personal life only made his legacy that much more relatable. A true legend. RIP ❤️— Cameron Reid (@cameron_reid9) October 29, 2023
"Friends is my favorite show ever and Matthew Perry gave us one of the best comedic characters," one fan shared. "Bringing so much comfort and laughs for 30 years. His impact will live on forever. Rest in peace [red heart emoji] [dove emoji]"
Matthew Perry Brought a Lot of Laughs
thanks for the laughs... 🕊️— şevval 🐅 (@svvl_b7) October 29, 2023
rest in peace... #matthewperry pic.twitter.com/javoxovUqN
One fan shared, "RIP Matthew Perry you've made me happy for years." Another fan said, "Rest in peace, Matthew Perry. Thank you for all the laughs."
Chandler Bing Truly Made 'Friends' Complete
RIP Matthew Perry. Chandler Bing was easily my favorite character on Friends back in the day.— Eric Kendrick (@EricKendrick_) October 29, 2023
"Chandler was my favourite character from Friends. Matthew Perry had such great delivery and comedic timing, I cannot believe this is real. Rest in peace [broken heart emoji x3]," one fan wrote. "Rest in peace Matthew Perry, Chandler Bing will forever be in our hearts," another fan said.
Thank You for the Happy Memories, Matthew Perry
Thank you so much for the laughter and the joy that you brought into our homes while we grew up, may your soul rest in peace #matthewperry— Uncle Iroh (@appleofyouri) October 29, 2023
"Actually so sad to hear about Matthew Perry," one fan expressed. "I know watching friends will never be the same [loudly crying face emoji] gave many people such good laughs, forever my favourite character. RIP Matthew, hope you're at peace now."