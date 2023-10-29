'Friends' Fans Shocked by Matthew Perry's Death at 54

Friends fans are remembering Matthew Perry. The beloved actor who brought Chandler Bing to life on the popular sitcom died at 54 in an apparent drowning. According to TMZ, which first broke the story, the actor was reportedly found unresponsive at his home by his assistant after doing some physical activity. No foul play or drugs seem to be involved, but first responders were on the scene for a "cardiac arrest."

Fans around the world are sharing their reactions. Many are in disbelief and shocked about the news, appropriately. Others are thanking Perry for paving the way for comedy, recalling how Chandler was their favorite on Friends and more. It's still hard to believe, and it's likely most people are hoping to wake up tomorrow, and it was all just a horrible nightmare. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case, and fans are just trying to figure out how to handle this sudden and heartbreaking news.