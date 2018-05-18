Sandra Bullock Tells Ellen DeGeneres All About Her ‘Penis Facial’

The Ocean’s 8 cast bonds in a much different way than most friend groups.

During a Thursday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, one of the movie’s stars, Sandra Bullock, opened up about the unconventional “penis facial” she and her friends have been trying as part of a cutting-edge skincare regiment.

“It’s this way in which one forces, through micro-needling—it’s like a little roller with these…many of you know it,” Bullock began. “It pushes through the skin and ruptures the collagen and you look like a burn victim for a day, but then it pushes—” “What are you pushing into the skin?” interrupted DeGeneres.

“Well, you push in whatever the facialist would like to insert into your pores,” said Bullock evasively, but DeGeneres continued to press. “It is an extraction from a piece of skin that came from a young person far far away,” Bullock said, “and they somehow figure out how to extract—”

“It’s foreskin from a Korean baby,” revealed DeGeneres. “That’s what it is! Who comes up with this?”

“It’s not like I’m lying there with these little pieces all over my face,” said Bullock, adding, “So we—so I call it the ‘penis facial,’ and when you see how good it is to your face, you too will run to your local facialist and say, ‘Give me the penis.’”

As for who besides Bullock has undergone the unusual facial, the actress played coy. Answering to DeGeneres’s question about whether she’s been able to goad the entire cast of Ocean’s 8 to get it, she replied, “Not everybody. Just those that I thought would appreciate it.”

The movie, set to premiere in theaters on June 8, features a predominantly female cast, including Bullock as Danny Ocean’s sister Debbie Ocean, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Awkwafina and Helena Bonham Carter in a twist on the original Ocean’s Eleven trilogy.

“We’re not a reboot,” Bullock told Entertainment Weekly of the film. “We’re just a this is what’s happening in 2017. It’s not even a passing of the torch. It’s a parallel story of another family member that was raised in the same family Danny Ocean was and what happens when Debbie steps out of jail with all of these amazing, powerful women.”

She also noted that if the film receives negative comments, the cast won’t hesitate to clap back.

“I’ll tell you, we’ve got some feisty women that will fight right back,” Bullock said. “It’s like, let’s just take a breath and let’s just see if we come up with something fun. There should be a moratorium. There should be a rule, you’re not allowed to say anything nasty until after it comes out. Obviously that’s never going to happen.”

Ocean’s 8 is set to debut in theaters June 8.

Photo credit: YouTube/The Ellen Show