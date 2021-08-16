Channing Tatum Takes Sandra Bullock for a Celebratory Swim After Wrapping Film Together

✖

Channing Tatum took a dip in a pool with Sandra Bullock as the two celebrate the wrap of their new romantic comedy, Lost City of D. In a video that Tatum shared to his Instagram account, the two went for a night swim on set of the film while fully clothed. In Tatum's post, he shared a photo and a video of the two enjoying the end of their project together. In the photo, it shows the two fully submerged in water while the video captures Tatum holding Bullock in his arms as he plunges into the water backwards.

The Miss Congeniality star could be heard asking Tatum not to go in backwards, but she seemed to have a fun time even though that's what he did. His caption caught the attention of many after he confessed that he feels he and Bullock are cut from the same cloth. "Well that's a wrap on #LostCityOfD. I love this movie so much I don't have words," he said. "I also don't have words for how special Sandy Bullock is. We definitely were made in the same lab and share a brain at times. I love you girl. And as you can see I'll ride your coattails anywhere anytime forever. Ahahah."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum)

The Lost City of D tells the story of Bullock's character who is a romance novelist who's on a book tour and finds herself in the middle of a kidnap attempt that pushes her and Tatum's character into a wild jungle adventure according to PEOPLE. While they are two household names in Hollywood, other famous faces like Daniel Radcliff, Patti Harrison, and Oscar Nunez, along with Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Brad Pitt. According to the outlet, Ryan Reynolds had interest in the role, which would have made this his second film starring in alongside Bullock after the two filmed 2009's The Proposal together.

On Friday, the actor took to his social media account to announce that the film had just wrapped. Sharing a few black-and-white photo of him in the trailer, he captioned the images with, "And just like that ... our 1st Charlie yells 'and that's a wrap'... and i feel myself coming back and the hair starts coming off. And now time... time for all the things. Mine time. Getting back to me before the next creative adventure into someone and somewhere else. I'm so happy and easy right now. Breathing and gonna indulge in this life I've been blessed with. Be easy."