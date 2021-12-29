Sandra Bullock’s Forgotten Mystery Thriller Is Big Hit on Netflix After ‘The Unforgivable’ Release

Sandra Bullock scored another Netflix hit with The Unforgiveable, three years after the surprising success of Bird Box. The success of The Unforgiveable surprisingly did not revive interest in Bird Box though. Instead, another of Bullock’s movies on Netflix, Premonition, reached the ninth spot on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart this week.

Premonition is a mostly forgotten supernatural thriller Bullock made for Sony Pictures in 2007. She stars as Linda Hanson, who experiences the days before her husband Jim’s murder out of order. Linda tries to use the information she has to save Jim from his doom. Julian McMahon, who now stars in CBS’ FBI: Most Wanted, played Jim. Other stars in Premonition include Nia Long, Kate Nelligan, Amber Valletta, and Peter Stormare.

The film was written by Bill Kelly, who also wrote Disney’s Enchanted. German filmmaker Mennan Yapo made his Hollywood debut with the film, following the success of his 2004 movie Soundless. Premonition did not exactly help Yapo’s career. He never made another movie in Hollywood, even though Premonition overcame negative reviews to gross $84 million worldwide.

Bullock fans do have other movies to pick from on Netflix. Irwin Winkler’s The Net is a thriller from 1995 that will give viewers flashbacks to computers of the mid-1990s. David Gordon Green’s Our Brand Is Crisis is a political dramedy starring Bullock as an American campaign manager hired by a Bolivian politician. Of course, Bird Box is also still available.

The Unforgivable was released on Netflix on Dec. 10, following a limited theatrical release in late November. Directed by Nora Fingscheidt, it is an American adaptation of Sally Wainwright’s 2009 U.K. miniseries Unforgiven. Bullock stars as Ruth Slater, who is released from prison after serving 20 years for killing a sheriff who evicted her and her young sister. After her release, Ruth tries to put her life back together. Viola Davis, Vincent D’Onofrio and Jon Bernthal also star. Unforgiven is available to stream on BritBox in the U.S., or on Amazon Prime Video with a BritBox add-on subscription.

Bullock’s next movie, Paramount’s The Lost City with Channing Tatum, will be released to theaters on March 25. She also stars in Sony’s Bullet Train, which opens on July 15. Bullock won an Oscar for The Blind Side, which is available on HBO Max.