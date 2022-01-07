Sandra Bullock Praises Netflix for Keeping Her out of ‘Cow Pasture’ With Work

Sandra Bullock is the latest actor to sing the praises of streaming giant Netflix. Bullock recently returned to the silver screen with The Unforgivable, after taking a few years off. The crime drama is Bullock’s second film with Netflix, following 2018’s Bird Box. The Unforgivable has been a major hit for the streamer, earning 186,900,000 hours streamed in its first 28 days available, making it the 9th most popular original Netflix film of all time.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bullock explained that Netflix has given her a lot of freedom in this phase of her career. Bullock admitted that “you can’t, you can’t” obsess over the success of The Unforgivable, but is happy with how her partnership with the streamer has turned out.

“They’re good to artists. They’re good to filmmakers,” Bullock said. “If it wasn’t for Netflix, a lot of people wouldn’t be working. Their stories wouldn’t be told. Who would think that me, as a woman, would still be working at this point? I would have been out in the cow pasture. It’s true.”

Bullock also explained that Netflix took chances that other production houses wouldn’t, like with the massive hit Squid Game. “That’s one of the bigger ones, but I’ve seen more work from other countries told by other nationalities, and we never would have had that 10 years ago, ever,” Bullock said. “It brings people together in a way that really, you know, we’re getting more and more divided and yet, we have the streamers that are able to blend our stories together and go, look, same story, just different.”

The Unforgivable stars Bullock as a woman who recently got out of prison for murder, and sets out to find her long-lost younger sister. In addition to Bullock, the film also stars Viola Davis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, and Rob Morgan. The Unforgivable is based on a British miniseries, Unforgiven, from 2009. The film was directed by Nora Fingscheidt, from a script by Peter Craig, Hillary Seitz, and Courtenay Miles. Notably, Bullock is not just the star of the film, but she is also a producer.