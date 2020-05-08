Sandra Bullock Introduces Daughter Laila During 'Red Table Talk' Appearance

Sandra Bullock is relatively private about her personal life, but in a recent episode of Red Table Talk, she introduced the world to her 8-year-old daughter, Laila. Joining the usual cast of the hit Facebook show, are Jada Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and daughter Willow Smith. During this Mother's Day special episode that came out Friday, the three ladies featured a guest nurse named April, with a surprise appearance by Bullock.

While the Miss Congeniality actress thanked April and all the nurses who have put their lives at risk in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, her daughter wanted to give a little thanks as well. "I have someone here that wants to say something to April," the 55-year-old said while in the comfort of her own home as she joined in virtually. Bullock lifted Laila up as she started to give thanks as well saying, "Thank you April for doing everything, for everyone. Stay safe." Bullock added, "She's the one that's going to save the world in our family," insinuating her daughter wants to work in the medical industry.

Smith didn't let her interview with Bullock end without highlighting the fact that the actress donated 6,000 N95 masks to a local Los Angeles hospital, and brought along her kids in the process. "We put masks on the kids and rolled down there and deposited, so they could see first hand the first responders and see how hard it is right now," she said. Bullock detailed that she wanted to give back to a hospital that serves an underprivileged community, and so that's how she decided which one to give back to. In the special episode, they focused on mother's who have been working the frontlines during the pandemic. Smith, her mother and daughter all had to fight back tears as they heard stories about the brave.

While Bullock is mostly quiet about her private life, including her relationship with partner and photographer Bryan Randall. The two began dating in 2015 and have managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye. During that same year, she also opened up about having a diverse family. "When I look at Laila, there's no doubt in my mind that she was supposed to be here," she told PEOPLE. "I can tell you absolutely, the exact right children came to me at the exact right time. My family is blended and diverse, nutty, and loving and understanding. That's a family." Bullock is the mom to Laila, who she adopted in 2015, and son Louis, 10, who she adopted in 2010. Both were born in Louisiana.