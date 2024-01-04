Sandra Bullock Honors Late Partner Bryan Randall With Ashes Ceremony on His Birthday

Sandra Bullock recently honored her late partner Bryan Randall with a special ashes ceremony on his birthday. PEOPLE reports that on Saturday, which would have been Randall's 58th birthday, and Bullock spread his ashes on Snake River in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. On Instagram, Bullock's sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, shared an image of the location and wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday, Bry. Sandy brought you to the river, just as she promised."

On Monday, Aug. 7, PEOPLE reported that Randall's family revealed that he died at the age of 57 after privately battling ALS for the past few years. "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," Randall's family shared in a statement to PEOPLE. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

The Randall family statement continued, "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours." The statement concluded, "At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan." Randall was a model-turned-photographer who first met Bullock when he was hired to take pictures of her son's birthday party in 2015. Later that same year, the pair went public with their relationship.

It was later reported that Bullock and Randall reportedly "exchanged vows" years before his death. According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair held a beachside commitment ceremony in the Bahamas in 2017. Per a course close to the couple, they opted to do the ceremony "for the children, to kind of seal the deal and show them this was a forever thing." Bullock is mother to son Louis, 13, and daughter Laila, 10. The insider stated that the children had begun calling Randall "Dad."

In 2021, Bullock sat down for an interview on Red Table Talk to discuss her life and career. During the conversation, she praised Randall, saying, "I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children- three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever."

"I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother," she later added. "I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."