Sandra Bullock's Sister Pays Tribute to Bryan Randall in Emotional Post

Sandra Bullock's sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, has paid tribute to her sibling's late partner, Bryan Randall. In an emotional Instagram post, Bullock-Prado shared a photo of Randall and wrote a heartfelt memorial in the caption. "I'm convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon," she offered.

The professional chef then noted Randall's battle with ALS calling it "a cruel disease," and then adding, "but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home," Bullock-Prado ended her post, "Rest in peace, Bryan," and then echoed a previous request from Randall's family that "in lieu of flowers, please donate to ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital."

On Monday, PEOPLE reported that Randall's family revealed that he died at the age of 57, after privately battling ALS for the past few years. "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," Randall's family shared in a statement to PEOPLE. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

The Randall family statement continued, "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours." The statement concluded, "At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan." Randall was a model-turned-photographer who first met Bullock when he was hired to take pictures of her son's birthday party in 2015. Later that same year, the pair went public with their relationship.

In 2021, Bullock — who is son mother to both Louis, 13, and daughter Laila, 10 — sat down for an interview on Red Table Talk to discuss her life and career. During the conversation, she praised Randall, saying, "I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children- three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever."

"I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother," she later added. "I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."