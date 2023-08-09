Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall 'Exchanged Vows' Before His Death

Sandra Bullock and her late partner Bryan Randall reportedly "exchanged vows" before his death. According to Entertainment Tonight, a new report indicates that the pair held a beachside commitment ceremony in the Bahamas in 2017. Per a course close to the couple, they opted to do the ceremony "for the children, to kind of seal the deal and show them this was a forever thing." Bullock is who is mother to son Louis, 13, and daughter Laila, 10. The insider stated that the children had begun calling Randall "dad."

On Monday, PEOPLE reported that Randall's family revealed that he died at the age of 57, after privately battling ALS for the past few years. "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," Randall's family shared in a statement to PEOPLE. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

The Randall family statement continued, "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours." The statement concluded, "At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan." Randall was a model-turned-photographer who first met Bullock when he was hired to take pictures of her son's birthday party in 2015. Later that same year, the pair went public with their relationship.

In 2021, Bullock sat down for an interview on Red Table Talk to discuss her life and career. During the conversation, she praised Randall, saying, "I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children- three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever."

"I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother," she later added. "I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man." In lieu of flowers, Randall's family asks for donations to be made to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital.