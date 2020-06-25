Sammy Hagar Willing to 'Sacrifice' Others, Himself to Coronavirus in Favor of Economy

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar said he is willing to perform in front of audiences before a COVID-19 vaccine is found and is willing to make the "sacrifice." Hagar told Rolling Stone that people had to get back to work because an economic depression would "kill more people in the long run." Hagar's comments caused a social media firestorm, especially as the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb in the U.S.

Hagar, who performed with Van Halen from 1985 to 1996, said he would "be comfortable" playing to an audience, even before a vaccine is discovered "if it's declining and seems to be going away." Although admitting his thoughts were a "radical statement," the 72-year-old said he would rather "personally get sick and even die, if that's what it takes" to help the economy. "We have to save the world and this country from this economic thing that’s going to kill more people in the long run," Hagar said. "I would rather see everyone go back to work. If some of us have to sacrifice on that, OK. I will die for my children and my grandchildren to have a life anywhere close to the life that I had in this wonderful country."

Although he does not want to "go around spreading the disease," there "may be a time where we have to sacrifice." He later added, "I mean, how many people die on the Earth every day? I have no idea. I’m sorry to say it, but we all gotta die, man."