Sammy Hagar Willing to 'Sacrifice' Others, Himself to Coronavirus in Favor of Economy
Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar said he is willing to perform in front of audiences before a COVID-19 vaccine is found and is willing to make the "sacrifice." Hagar told Rolling Stone that people had to get back to work because an economic depression would "kill more people in the long run." Hagar's comments caused a social media firestorm, especially as the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb in the U.S.
Hagar, who performed with Van Halen from 1985 to 1996, said he would "be comfortable" playing to an audience, even before a vaccine is discovered "if it's declining and seems to be going away." Although admitting his thoughts were a "radical statement," the 72-year-old said he would rather "personally get sick and even die, if that's what it takes" to help the economy. "We have to save the world and this country from this economic thing that’s going to kill more people in the long run," Hagar said. "I would rather see everyone go back to work. If some of us have to sacrifice on that, OK. I will die for my children and my grandchildren to have a life anywhere close to the life that I had in this wonderful country."
Although he does not want to "go around spreading the disease," there "may be a time where we have to sacrifice." He later added, "I mean, how many people die on the Earth every day? I have no idea. I’m sorry to say it, but we all gotta die, man."
Got a new mask yesterday. EVH is the fuckin man, DLR is the only VH singer that matters, and Sammy Hagar can go fuck himself. pic.twitter.com/xusadY5opB— Jacobin Pastorius (@MrMuhammadWong) June 25, 2020
Rolling Stone spoke with many of Hagar's contemporaries, and they did not have the same feelings. Former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty said he has not seen a solution to performing "that will work until we get a vaccine." The 75-year-old Fogerty said he is "not dying for Donald Trump" or the economy. "How can you have any kind of a crowd?" he asked.prevnext
The great @John_Fogerty -"Maybe some other guy thinks it’s a good idea, but I’m not dying for Donald Trump,” and "I’m not dying for the economy. How can you have any kind of a crowd?”
Then— Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) June 25, 2020
Sammy Hagar-Willing To Sacrifice People To Covid https://t.co/piHNvdt4la
Judy Collins said she was "not interested" in being against lockdowns "because I am afraid a lot of people are going to get sick and die." The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde said she could not see how social distancing would work at a show. "Where are you going to do it? In an aircraft hangar?" Hynde told Rolling Stone. "I don’t think that can happen. I’ll just wait. I mean, 'normal' wasn’t very good. Let’s face it, we had gotten used to a normal that was very destructive and very unpleasant, very noisy, very dirty, and very dangerous."prevnext
The ‘economy’ that people like Sammy Hagar are so desperate to ‘save’ has always been rigged in favor of the wealthy so while he and his rich asshole buddies are ok with us all dying for the sake of their bank accounts I say we let this ‘economy’ die & create a new fair one. pic.twitter.com/A3KoyZBIeR— Matt Supplee (@MattSupplee) June 25, 2020
Hagar's comments went viral after the U.S. hit a new daily total for coronavirus infections on Wednesday. The U.S. recorded 36,880 new cases, the highest since the April 24 peak of 36,739 new cases, reports The New York Times. As of Wednesday, 2.3 million Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus since the outbreak began and 121,925 have died.prevnext
prevnext
Sammy Hagar is that cloddish asshole from your hometown that can't let 1985 go and punctuates all of his political nonsense on Facebook with "just sayin'" like he's speaking some awful truth to power https://t.co/PefTBImGjS— johndewar (@johndewar_70) June 25, 2020
prevnext
To Sammy Hagar and anyone else who thinks it's okay to trade life for money, YOU FIRST!! pic.twitter.com/v0ZsdHOC2H— John Callihan (@JohnCallihan3) June 25, 2020
prev
Well I think we can officially end that dispute... David Lee Roth better front man than Sammy Hagar.— vince malumbono🐧 (@VMalumbono) June 25, 2020