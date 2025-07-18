‘Today’ Host Seen Crying in Emotional Instagram Video

Jenna Bush Hager couldn’t hold back her tears as she celebrated a new career milestone.

The Today show host on Wednesday celebrated her new publishing company Thousand Voices Books, first announced in January, and the launch of the company’s new Instagram account.

Jumping on a recent social media trend, the mom of three shared a video of herself crying as she stood in front of a box filled to the brim with Ariel Sullivan’s debut novel, Conform, which will mark the first published through Thousand Voices Books this October. Overtop the video, text read, “You look happier.’ Thanks, I started my dream company publishing books and our Instagram just launched today!!”

Bush Hager, who has led her Read with Jenna book club on Today since 2019, announced company Thousand Voices Books in early January. The publishing imprint is a joint venture between her production company Thousand Voices Media and Random House Publishing Group, with Bush Hager taking a hands-on role with the imprint, finding writers, collaborating with editors, and working across the publishing team.

“Thousand Voices Books is a vibrant home for new authors to be seen and celebrated,” she said at the time. “Our mission? To discover emerging writers, invest in their careers over the long-term, and to connect readers with great books. Together, we have assembled a truly brilliant line up of authors who write across a variety of genres.”

The first book to be published under Thousand Voices will be Sullivan’s Conform, “a sweeping dystopian romance trilogy of love and rebellion, set in a post-apocalyptic future.” Bush Hager has acquired five other books that will be released through 2026– Debra Curtis’s Laws of Love and Logic (spring 2026), Juliet Faithfull’s Liar’s Dice (spring 2026), Shannon Garvey’s June Baby (summer 2026), Emma Brodie’s Into the Blue (summer 2026), and Anna McCallie’s Abby Offsides (fall 2026).

As the publishing imprint marked the next step with the launch of its Instagram account this week, it shared a statement from Bush Hager about its goal: “The mission of Thousand Voices Books is to pull up seats to the table for writers of all genres, from all walks of life. We’re so excited to discover emerging talent from all over the world and share their stories with as many readers as possible.”

Fans celebrated the next step in Bush Hager’s latest career endeavor, one person writing on her post, “My dream publisher. Congratulations, you deserve every moment of this.” Somebody else commented, “You’re an inspiration. Happy you achieved your dream. I’ll look forward to future projects you put out!”