Ozzy Osbourne, Eddie Van Halen and Other Rock Legends Pay Tribute to AC/DC’s Malcolm Young

Another wave of rock royalty has spoken out about late AC/DC rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young.

As the news first broke, Malcolm’s brother/bandmate Angus Young issued a statement, as well as the rest of AC/DC. Additionally, rock musicians including Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine and the Dropkick Murphys chimed in with emotional words about the genre legend.

Now, legends including Ozzy Osbourne and Eddie Van Halen have paid tribute to their peer.

Osbourne shared a somber black-and-white photo of Malcolm along with a few simple words.

“So sad to learn of the passing of yet another friend, Malcolm Young,” Osbourne wrote. “He will be sadly missed. God Bless.”

Van Halen issued a lengthier statement wherein he recalled his time spent touring with him.

“It is a sad day in rock and roll,” Van Halen wrote. “Malcolm Young was my friend and the heart and soul of AC/DC. I had some of the best times of my life with him on our 1984 European tour. He will be missed and my deepest condolences to his family, bandmates and friends.”

Other rock legends including KISS’ Paul Stanley, Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler and Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott have also made statements about the AC/DC founder.

