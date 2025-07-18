Veteran showbiz columnist and talk show host Lolit Solis has died.

The Filipino star, who co-hosted the long-running Startalk for 20 years, passed away at a hospital on Thursday, July 3 at the age of 78 after suffering a heart attack, her daughter Angel Liza “Sneezy” Pasamonte, confirmed.

“Manay Lolit leaves behind a loving family and many friends who will always cherish her memory. We remember Manay Lolit as a feisty and staunch loyal supporter, manager and friend,” her family said in a statement, per the SunStar. “We love you our dearest Manay, you will forever be in our hearts. Rest well now in the loving embrace of our Lord.”

A prominent figure in the Filipino entertainment industry, Solis began her career in journalism as a police beat reporter in the ‘70s before transitioning to the entertainment section, where she found success beyond writing, The Manila Times reported. Along with serving as a talent manager for stars including Bong Revilla, Gabby Concepcion, Tonton Gutierrez, and Lorna Tolentino, among others, she was also a celebrated talk show host and is perhaps best remembered for co-hosting Startalk. The show ran from 1995 to 2015, making it one of the longest-running programs in the genre, and earned Solis accolades such as the Best Female Showbiz Talk Show Host award.

Solis also brought her career to the big screen, appearing in films like Lost Command (1988) and My Kontrabida Girl (2012). She also appeared in the TV shows Daboy en Da Girl and Lyra.

Solis’ career wasn’t without controversy, though. In 1994, the star became involved in what would later become known as the 1994 Manila Film scandal, in which Solis, the event’s talent manager, helped to deliberately alter the results of the winners for the Best Actor and Best Actress categories in favor of Gabby Concepcion, whom Solis managed as an agent.

Solis, who said the scandal nearly cost her her career, managed to redeem herself and went on to enjoy many more years working in the entertainment industry.

In recent years, she struggled with her health, and had been receiving dialysis treatment since 2022, according to The Philippine Star. She revealed in 2023 that she’d been diagnosed with an acute kidney infection, and in her final Instagram post on Wednesday, July 2 thanked her doctors for their continued care.

Reflecting on her mother’s storied career and passing following the outpouring of tributes paid to her, Solis’ daughter Sneezy shared on Instagram, “If the sheer number of people who came and/or sent flowers a testament to how much of a force you are, then know that no one could ever even come close to filling the void that you left in the hearts and lives of the people who were all lucky enough to have met you, known you and had the distinct privilege to have called you Nanay.”