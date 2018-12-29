Van Halen Reportedly Reuniting Original Lineup for Stadium Tour

Van Halen might reunite for a stadium tour, but no one told original bassist Michael Anthony about it. After singer David Lee Roth stroked rumors earlier this month, Anthony said he has not heard from his former bandmates in years.

“The only comment I have is that I haven’t spoken to any of the guys since we last played together back in 2004,” Anthony told Premiere Radio Networks when asked about the rumors, reports Consequence of Sound. He added that he bumped into drummer Alex Van Halen “a few years back,” but their conversation never went beyond small talk.

Nothing Anthony said rules out a stadium tour, it just means it is harder to believe the entire original line-up will be part of it.

Van Halen has been inactive since a 2015 tour, but Roth hinted at a reunion in a Dec. 12 interview with Vulture.

“When we come back through town in the summertime and do the original thing, maybe somewhere sportin’, maybe with somebody famous,” Roth said. “I’ll make sure we get you all tickets so you can see what we do for gainful employment. My mom still wonders.”

Later in the interview, Roth coyly said, “We don’t think about the price. Because, you know, next time my rock band will be playing the same place that the Yankees play. Okay?”

When asked to explain if he was talking about Van Halen, Roth refused to explain further. “Yeah, but I can’t … If I say something on tape here and everybody goes, ‘Oh, this leaked…’ But, the band will be — I can’t say,” the singer said.

Later on, SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk told his listeners he heard unconfirmed rumors from “reliable sources” that Van Halen would hit the road again with the “original band,” including Anthony.

The original Van Halen lineup featuring Roth on vocals, Anthony on bass, Alex Van Halen on drums and Eddie Van Halen on guitar, has not played together since 1984.

Roth first left in 1985, and was replaced by Sammy Hagar until Gary Cherone came in during the late 1990s. Hagar returned in 2003 and left two years later. Roth came back in 2007, but Anthony left the group by then. Eddie’s son Wolfgang Van Halen then took over bass duties.

After leaving Van Halen, Anthony started working with Hagar again in the groups Chickenfoot and Sammy Hagar & The Circle.

Van Halen was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Their long list of hits include “Runnin’ With The Devil,” “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love,” “Dancing In The Street,” “Panama,” “Jump” and “Hot For Teacher.”

Photo credit: Richard E. Aaron/Redferns/Getty Images