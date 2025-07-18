Why ‘Good Morning America’ Meteorologist Ginger Zee Is Scared for Americans

Ginger Zee is pleading with Americans to reconsider how they get weather updates amid the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

Following the devastating flash floods in Texas and other areas of the U.S. and a recent Reuters report that found an increasing number of Americans are turning to social media and video networks as their main source for news, the Good Morning America chief meteorologist issued a stark warning to her Instagram followers and GMA viewers.

“I realize that social media has taken over as the primary way that people are getting news,” Zee said in a Thursday Instagram video. “However, with algorithms the way that they are with weather alerts, which are extremely timely and you need to have then, if you are not following an expert and checking said expert, your algorithm might have you miss some pretty critical information.

According to the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism’s annual Digital News Report, more Americans are turning away from TV and news websites and apps and instead relying on social media and video networks for news updates. The change is most noticeable in young Americans under the age of 35, with the study finding that over half of the people in that age group rely on social media and video networks as their main source for news. Many reported getting their news from prominent podcasters and social media figures like Joe Rogan, while 15% of people under age 25 said they rely on AI chatbots and interfaces for news.

Zee said the reported “scares” her, as “to be able to have a human tell you, ‘Hey, you in New Jersey, you have a flood watch’” is crucial during weather events.

Zee urged her followers to turn to other means for receiving news, and emphasized “the use of NOAA weather radios in this time of change and transition in how people are getting information.” She also encouraged people to “follow people who are meteorologists and who have degrees in this so that you can get good information.”

Zee added in the comments of the post, “I just worry the algorithm will make people miss important weather updates — the info is available but not everyone getting it,” and told her followers that NOAA weather radios are “available online and in many hardware stores, sometimes drug stores,” calling them “inexpensive and lifesaving” devices.