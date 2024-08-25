Sam Smith was lucky to walk after suffering an injury after a skiing accident earlier in the year. According to The Daily Mail, The 32-year-old singer tore their ACL and required a rescue from the ski slope. Smith revealed the incident on the Sidetracked podcast, saying the incident had them "focusing on mental stuff for the last seven months."

"I completely ripped my ACL. I was skiing. I was an idiot and went on a black slope on the second day," Smith said. "I got taken down in a blood bag. It was the worst. It's a permanent thing.

"It's in between your bones and helps you jump and spring around. It completely ripped and I decided to go down the non-surgical route but I couldn't walk for a month on this leg and it was awful," he continued. "It was the first time I'd ever not been able to move and I was holding onto a bit of weight. I was very anxious. I used it as an excuse to get my s-t together."

Smith is set to return to the stage at BBC Proms in August and has been recovering in New York City, getting spotted around town with a cane and a knee brace. Despite Smith's more controversial performances in recent years, BBC is stressing the Proms performance will be "entirely appropriate for the festival."

The singer announced they were non-binary in 2019, asking people to use the they/them pronouns when referenced. After some time away from the spotlight, Smith returned with a more risque musical persona. According to The Daily Mail, the BBC Proms performance will be Smith's only performance in the U.K. in 2024.