Salma Hayek Smashes Age 50 With New Topless Mirror Selfie

Salma Hayek is proving that age is just a number after posting a topless selfie on Instagram in which she flaunts her famous figure. The Oscar-nominated actress unleashed the revealing photo on social media on Sunday.

When the party is over …. cuando se acaba la fiesta…#night #fiesta #stolenmoment A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

The Mexican-born beauty posted the snap with the caption: “When the party is over… cuandoseacaba la fiesta…#night #fiesta #stolenmoment.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The image shows the Beatriz At Dinner star standing in front of a mirror with her eyes closed giving a closer look at her makeup for the night out. In the reflection, Hayek’s topless figure can be seen as her unzipped dress hangs on to her hips.

The pic was hugely popular with Hayek’s followers as they showered the post with more than 148k likes in 24 hours.

Up Next: Salma Hayek Reveals She Once Shot Down Donald Trump

Salma Hayek’s stunning good looks not only caught the eye of her husband Francois-Henri Pinault but also garnered attention from Donald Trump. The Frida actress revealed earlier this month that the President once hit on her.

During an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Hayek said that Donald Trump made an attempt at courting her at an event ten years ago. Salma says that she was at an event with her boyfriend when President Trump placed his coat around her shoulders, as he said he thought she appeared to be chilly.

“I turn around and my boyfriend — so charming, so nice — he said hello [to Trump]. [Trump] said, ‘I’m sorry, your girlfriend, I saw she was cold.’ And then he kept talking to my boyfriend.”

Hayek continued by saying: “The whole time, he’s talking to my boyfriend. And then he’s like, ‘If you guys are ever in New York, you can come to Atlantic City, you can stay in my hotel. Give me your number, give me your number.’”

More: Salma Hayek Suspected Her Husband Of Cheating, And The Twist Ending Is Priceless

Even though Donald Trump spoke with Salma’s boyfriend for most of the evening, Salma says the two never spoke again. However, she says he tried to ask her out individually.

“He’s inviting me out, and I’m like, ‘What about my boyfriend? Am I crazy? Are you asking me out? You know I have a boyfriend,’” she said.

Hayek claims Trump replied to her rejection by saying, “He’s not good enough for you. He’s not important, he’s not big enough for you. You have to go out with me.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Antony Jones