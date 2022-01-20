Lady Gaga Reveals She and Salma Hayek Filmed Steamy Sex Scene for ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga recently shared some behind-the-scenes details about House of Gucci, and revealed that she and Salma Hayek filmed a steamy sex scene for the movie, but it ultimately got cut from the movie. In the biopic film, Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Maurizio Gucci. Reggiani was arrested, convicted, and sentenced to prison for hiring a hitman to kill Gucci. Hayek portrays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, a psychic that Reggiani consults for guidance.

Screen Rant reports that Gaga opened about working with Hayek, and explained they shot a love scene that never made it into the final cut of the film. “There is a whole side of this film that you did not see, where Pina and I developed a sexual relationship,” she said. “Okay, yeah, director’s cut – who knows. But this is a testament to [Ridley Scott] as a director, because he allowed us to go there. I remember being on set with Salma and going – so, after Maurizio dies, maybe… it gets hot?” There is no word as to why the scene was cut, but Screen Rant proposed the film’s already lengthy runtime of 2 hours and 38 minutes as a possible explanation.

House of Gucci is a crime biopic about the fall of the Gucci family and specifically focuses on the death of Maurizio, who was the grandson of the brand’s founder, Guccio Gucci. In 1995, while he was the head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio was murdered. Years later, in 1998, Reggiani was tried and convicted of arranging his murder. She was sentenced to 29 years in prison but was released in 2016 after only serving 18 years.

The new film depicts the events surrounding Maurizio’s death, as well as the aftermath. The script for the film, written by Roberto Bentivegna, is based on the novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, which was written by Sara Gay Forden. Acclaimed director Ridley Scott helmed the film and also produced it alongside his wife Giannina Scott and Manchester by the Sea producer Kevin J. Walsh.

In addition to Gaga and Hayek, the film also stars several other high-profile actors in significant roles, including Adam Driver as Maurizio. Al Pacino portrays Maurizio’s uncle, Aldo Gucci, and Jeremy Irons plays Rodolfo Gucci, Maurizio’s father. Jared Leto will appear in the film as Paolo Gucci, Aldo’s son and Maurizio’s cousin, who also died in 1995. Other cast members include Jack Huston, Reeve Carney and Camille Cottin, who plays Maurizio’s girlfriend, Paola Franchi. House of Gucci opened in theaters on Nov. 24.