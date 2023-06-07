Salma Hayek Jokes That Her White Hairs and Wrinkles 'Crashed the Party' in Instagram Photo

Salma Hayek is giving fans an up-close look at how she's embracing aging. The 56-year-old actress joked about her white hairs and wrinkles having "crashed the party" as she posted a zoomed-in selfie of her makeup-free face to Instagram Tuesday.

"Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning," the Magic MIke's Last Dance star wrote, adding in Spanish, "Yo despertándome y contando cuantas arrugas y canas se colaron a la fiesta esta mañana." Hayek's comment section was filled with positivity, including a comment from supermodel Cindy Crawford, who wrote, "Beautiful." Actress and director Olivia Wilde chimed in with a heart and fire emojis.

Hayek celebrated her 56th birthday in September, dancing her way into the next chapter wearing a bright red bikini. The Desperado actress swayed to "Happy Birthday" by Stevie Wonder in a video she shared to Instagram at the time, showing off her carefree attitude celebrating another year. "Happy 56th birthday to me!!!" Hayek captioned the post on September 2. "Feliz cumpleaños #56 para mi !!! #alwaysgrateful."

In May 2022, Hayek revealed her secrets to remaining a timeless beauty to The Skincare Edit, saying that she had never gotten Botox injections at the time. "Listen, I never say never. Have I done it? No, still no. And I'm going to tell you why: It's just logic," she told the outlet at the time, comparing the use of her facial muscles to that of the muscles in the rest of her body.

"If you kill the muscle, if you paralyze it and your face is not moving, this is going to affect all the other [muscles] around it," she continued. "So maybe do [Botox], but wait as long as you can because you're going to age faster with it. You're going to look better [in the short term], but you have to do more and more and more, and the whole face is going to start falling apart!" Hayek relies on a routine inspired by the sense of beauty she learned from her grandmother. "My routine changes, it depends on how my skin wakes up. I don't do it like a machine," she explained. "I look at it, I pay attention. I talk to it. Like, 'What do we need today?'"