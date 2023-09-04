Salma Hayek Celebrates 57th Birthday With Ageless Bikini Photos

Salma Hayek is proving that age is just a number. The actress celebrated her 57th birthday on Saturday by posting several photos of herself enjoying the summer sun on the beach and in the ocean while sporting a red bikini, sunglasses, and a hat.

"I'm so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!!" the Magic Mike actress began the birthday celebrations. "My beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals & nature, and the love of all my loyal fans. Happy 57th birthday to me!!!"

Several of Hayek's famous friends were quick to jump into the comments to wish the actress a happy birthday. Bella Thorne wrote, "Goals! Happy birthday!!" Priyanka Chopra commented, "Happy birthday gorgeous," with Viola Davis adding, "Happiest of birthdays." Meanwhile, on Sunday, Hayek continued the celebrations when she returned to Instagram to share a message of thanks for the birthday wishes. Alongside a photo of herself about to blow out the candle on a cake, she wrote, "Thanks for all the birthday love."

The Frida star, who recently hit the 24 million-follower mark on Instagram, is no stranger to sharing bikini photos. In fact, to mark National Bikini Day back in July, Hayek shared a photo of herself rocking a colorful two-piece bathing suit, which she accessorized with long gold earrings, captioning the photo, "Happy [National Bikini Day]! Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let's hope they don't ban them too [not a throwback]." She also frequently shares photos of herself donning various swimsuits amid her tropical getaway, recently sharing a captionless photo of herself in a dark blue bikini top and a matching blue and white knitted low-waisted skirt as she posed on a staircase.

Well-known for her bikini photos, Hayek previously told Entertainment Tonight that she has no shame in those swimsuit selfies. As for the aging process, the actress, who in June gave her a rare look at her grey hairs, said during a 2021 episode of Red Table Talk, "You can kick ass at any age. You can hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at any age. We have the right to be loved for who we are at the place that we are."