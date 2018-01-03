See Salma Hayek Welcome 2018 in Style

#happy2018 #feliz2018 A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Jan 1, 2018 at 1:20am PST

New Year’s Day may have already come and gone for 2018, but we can still look back on the holiday thanks to social media. Salma Hayek celebrated her New Year in style, sharing a photo on Instagram of her celebration to let fans in on the day.

In the snap, the actress sits on a small stage in front of a lit-up sign spelling out “2018.” Hayek donned a black floral-print dress and black peep-toe pumps to celebrate the New Year, wearing her hair in curls to complete the look.

She captioned the moment with a pair of hashtags, writing “#happy2018 #feliz2018.”

On Tuesday, Hayek shared a photo indicating that she had joined other prominent females in the Time’s Up movement, which aims to end abuse, harassment, marginalization and underrepresentation.

She previously shared her experience with Harvey Weinstein in an op-ed for the New York Times, writing that the disgraced producer was her “monster” while working on the 2002 film Frida.

“I don’t think he hated anything more than the word ‘no,’ ” Hayek wrote. “The absurdity of his demands went from getting a furious call in the middle of the night asking me to fire my agent for a fight he was having with him about a different movie with a different client to physically dragging me out of the opening gala of the Venice Film Festival.”

Hayek continued, “The range of his persuasion tactics went from sweet-talking me to that one time when, in an attack of fury, he said the terrifying words, ‘I will kill you, don’t think I can’t.’ “

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com