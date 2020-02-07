‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’: Melissa Joan Hart Reveals Plans for Huge Reunion With Over 80 Cast, Crew Members

More than a decade after the Spellmans cast their final spell, Melissa Joan Hart is planning a massive Sabrina the Teenage Witch reunion. Speaking to PEOPLE at the Monte Carlo Television Festival 60th Anniversary Celebration earlier this week, Hart revealed that she and more than 80 other members of the cast and crew will be reuniting over the weekend.

“I took over a little coffee shop and about 85 of the original Sabrina crew are getting together to hang out for the first time in about 15 years,” Hart, who portrayed Sabrina Spellman the ’90s ABC sitcom, told the outlet. “People are flying in from all over. One of our puppeteers who did the cat is flying from Canada. And Elisa [Donovan] is flying in from San Francisco and Beth Broderick is flying in from Texas.”

“It just shows the bond we had,” she added. “That crew was so tight and we had such a special bond. And we all knew it. Luckily we were so present.”

Hart, who said that she is “excited to see all their faces this weekend,” went on to recall the close bond the entire cast and crew had during the series’ original run. Created by Nell Scovell and based n the Archie Comics series of the same name, Sabrina the Teenage Witch had aired seven seasons, beginning with four on ABC as part of the TGIF line-up, and then moving to the WB, from 1996 to 2003.

“It was just a really nice, laid-back crew,” she said. “Everybody was there to have fun, get the work done and go home to their families. And everyone was very respectful of each other.”

The major reunion will come just weeks after Hart met up with her former co-stars, Nate Richert, who played Sabrina’s high school boyfriend, Harvey Kinkle, Elisa Donovan, who played pal Morgan Cavanaugh, and David Lascher, who was featured as Sabrina’s college boyfriend (who also dated Morgan), Josh.

Although Hart likely won’t be reprising her former spell-binding role any time soon, fans can still get their witchy fix by tuning into Netflix’s adaptation, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which debuted on the streamer back in 2018 and just recently launched its third season.

All three seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are available for streaming on Netflix.