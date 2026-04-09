Sabrina Carpenter Goes Brunette, Is Almost Unrecognizable

Sabrina Carpenter recently, and briefly, ditched her signature blonde locks.

The Grammy winner is unrecognizable as a brunette.

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She donned a new ‘do on the cover of Perfect Magazine’s newest issue, opting to go with a darker and straighter look, rather than her bouncy blonde hair that everyone knows and loves. Her makeup and nail polish are also a lot darker than what fans are used to, and that’s not the only look she went with for Perfect. Another cover has the “Manchild” singer sporting very curly auburn hair with a pink outfit.

The photoshoot also includes her wearing short curly dark hair, but it’s what she loved most about it. “We got to really try some looks that I’ve never tried before. Lots of wigs, lots of different make-up for me, lots of shapes that maybe I wouldn’t normally wear,” the 26-year-old told designer Marc Jacobs in an accompanying interview via Page Six.

Carpenter is known for doing some pretty fun looks, whether for a concert, an awards show, or a photoshoot. She previously dyed her hair honey-brown for the 2018 film Nola and wore several dark wigs, both long and short, when she pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live last October.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

She’s mostly stuck with her blonde hair, so it’s a surprise to see her sporting something new, even if it was just temporary. Since this was only for a photoshoot, those going to Coachella this weekend or next to see her headline should expect the blonde to be back in full force. And it can be assumed she will be bringing some surprises with her outfits and more. “It’s the most ambitious show I’ve ever done,” she told Jacobs of her Coachella performance.

Meanwhile, Carpenter recently released the music video for her song “House Tour,” which also stars Margaret Qualley and Madelyn Cline. She has been as busy as ever following the release of her album, Man’s Best Friend, in August, and she doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. She also doesn’t seem to be afraid to change things up, even if it is temporary. It is weird seeing her with brunette hair, and while she does still look good with a darker ‘do, that signature blonde still goes a long way.