Sabrina Carpenter Drops 2 Uncensored Expletives on Live ‘SNL’ Broadcast

Sabrina Carpenter shocked Saturday Night Live viewers when she dropped two uncensored F-bombs live on air this past weekend.

While performing the song “Nobody’s Son” from her recently released album Man’s Best Friend, the 26-year-old pop superstar sang “he sure f–ked me up” on air twice.

The expletives were uncensored on the live broadcast and on Peacock’s simulcast but was later censored in the rebroadcast on the West Coast and in all subsequent replays of her performance.

ICÔNICA! Sabrina Carpenter lutando com homens em sua performance de ‘Nobody’s Son’ para o #SNL. pic.twitter.com/dkcA9xnTzF — Updates Sabrina Brasil 🐾 (@UpdatesBrinaBR) October 19, 2025

In the performance, she was wearing a bedazzled karate gi while smashing boards and knocking men in black belts down.

During the episode, she also performed her hit song “Manchild” from the same episode.

Several fans of the singer were shocked at the live profanity on the episode.

“SABRINA SAYING F–K UNCENSORED LIVE ON SNL IS KILLING ME,” one person wrote on Twitter/X.

“oh NBC about to be fined so bad for letting Sabrina say f–k 2 whole times on SNL,” another user wrote.

Yet another different viewer posted “So was Sabrina Carpenter meant to censor herself, the NBC people do it, or had they just agreed to pay the fine cause Sabrina definitely just sang f–k twice.”

It’s not the first time Carpenter has been on SNL, as she appeared as a musical guest on the show in May 2024 and was also on the SNL50 special earlier this year.