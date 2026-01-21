Grammys Reveal First Performer at 2026 Ceremony

The Recording Academy just announced the first musical performer at this year’s Grammys, and pop music fans will probably be delighted.

Sabrina Carpenter was announced today as one of many performers at the 2026 Grammy Awards. She’ll likely be performing “Manchild” from her album Man’s Best Friend, which is nominated for six different awards this year.

This year’s ceremony will take place just a few weeks away on February 1, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Carpenter made her Grammys debut at last year’s ceremony, where she both performed and one two awards—Best Pop Solo Performance for her inescapable hit song “Espresso,” and Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet.

This year, “Manchild” is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video, while Man’s Best Friend is up for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year.

Sabrina Carpenter got her start as a Disney Channel star and eventually parlayed that success into a pop music career. She became a household name after the release of her sixth album Short n’ Sweet, which had several global #1 hits. Her most recent TV appearance was on last week’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will air February 1 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and Paramount+.