Ryan Reynolds Brings Back Rick Moranis, More Than 2 Decades Since His Last Role: 'Suck It, 2020'

Ryan Reynolds is bringing back a comedy legend for Mint Mobile's latest ad. Starring alongside the Deadpool actor in Mint's new commercial is Rick Moranis, the Ghostbusters actor who stepped away from Hollywood in the '90s after starring in some of the most iconic films of that era. Dropping the commercial Wednesday, Reynolds joked on Twitter, "Suck it, 2020."

"It's hard to believe that Mint Mobile has gone so long without an unlimited plan," Reynolds says in the commercial. "So, to introduce it, we brought in an actor we've all gone too long without: Rick Moranis." When Moranis asks why he's been asked to be in the commercial, Reynolds explains, "I'm a huge fan. Massive." Turning to head out of frame, Moranis asks, "That's it? See ya."

Today @Mintmobile is launching unlimited for just $30 AND bringing back Rick Moranis. Suck it, 2020. pic.twitter.com/N1sl7mYchF — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 9, 2020

Reynolds said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that he was absolutely starstruck while working with Moranis. "Like many Canadians and humans, I adore and worship Rick Moranis," he said. "From Strange Brew to Ghostbusters to Spaceballs to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, his performances and lines are burned into my brain and heart."

"We asked Rick to do this 8 days before our shoot kind of on a lark but after a few emails and a conversation, he agreed. And it was wonderful," he continued. "Everyone on set was completely star-struck, most of all me. We're so grateful he came back and hope he stays back."

Moranis will be making a return to the big screen soon in Disney's upcoming Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot, where he will star alongside Josh Gad, who plays his son. This will be the actor's first major role since stepping away from Hollywood in the '90s, after his wife, Ann Belsky, died in February 1991. Leaving show business behind to care for children Rachel and Mitchell as a single father, Moranis told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015 he never retired from acting.

"I was working with really interesting people, wonderful people," he told the outlet at the time. "I went from that to being at home with a couple of little kids, which is a very different lifestyle. But it was important to me." He added of his decision to live a life outside the spotlight for almost three decades now, "I have absolutely no regrets whatsoever. My life is wonderful."