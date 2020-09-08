Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Thanks First Responders Days After Revealing COVID-19 Diagnosis

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is doing what he does best: spreading a little love and positivity where he can. Just days after revealing in an Instagram video that he and his family contracted COVID-19 through close family friends, he shared another video that revealed his kind gift to a group of first responders in New Jersey. The Hobbs & Shaw actor sent an entire truck full of brand new pairs of his Project Rock Under Armour shoes to the Ridgefield Fire Department as his way of saying thank you for keeping communities safe.

"Glad you (bad asses) got my note - Ridgefield Fire Department ... A very small way of us saying, THANK YOU to you guys and all our first responders across our country," he wrote in a caption to the video. "I see you and we're grateful to you for always taking care of our families and communities." He added, "Stay safe, stay healthy. Love and respect - DJ." He concluded with a series of hashtags.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) on Sep 6, 2020 at 9:33am PDT

In the video, Jillian Crane, who is the president First Responders Children's Foundation — a non profit that supports children and family of first responders — according to PEOPLE, is the one who read the letter from Johnson saying, "During these tough times you have protected our families, our loved ones and our communities. As a small mahalo for all that you do, from myself and Under Armour, here's my newly released Project Rock PR3s. Hopefully these will help the hardest workers in the room kick ass even more."

The Rock admitted recently that he and his family just pulled through "a real kick in the gut" after getting the coronavirus. He first announced that his wife, Lauren, was diagnosed with COVID-19 as well as their two daughters along with himself. "I can tell you this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family," he said. He continued to explain how he's overcome wild situations in the past but hardly anything compared to the novel virus.

He explained that his goal is to "always protect my family and my loved ones" and that going through this with them has been incredibly trying. "I wish it was just me," adding that everyone is thankfully recovering but that they are on "the other end" of it currently.