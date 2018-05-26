Ryan Reynolds Reveals Only Person He’d Leave Blake Lively For, And It’s A Man

Ryan Reynolds is so obsessed with Plane, Trains & Automobiles that the only person he would spend a night in a motel with other than wife Blake Lively is Steve Martin.

In an interview with Mr. Porter, the Deadpool 2 actor discussed how the classic 1987 comedy with Martin and John Candy informed his interest in high-end watches. The film includes a scene where Martin's character offers to give up his Piaget watch to stay in a hotel room. Since then, the name Piaget stuck with him and Reynolds became the company's international brand ambassador in 2016.

Would he trade his own Piaget for anything?

"If I had to trade my Piaget for anything, it would definitely be for one night in a shitty motel room with Steve Martin. I think that's a pretty good deal, too," Reynolds replied. "Yeah, pillows and all. 'Those aren't pillows!'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Reynolds credited Lively with helping him fix his relationship with his father before Jim Reynolds died from Parkinson's Disease in 2015. "She has a gift for foresight," he told Mr. Porter.

Reynolds met Lively on the set of 2011's Green Lantern, which has since become a punchline in his Deadpool films. But since that film bombed at the box office, Reynolds and Lively married in 2012 and welcomed two daughters, James and Inez.

James was named after Reynolds' father.

"It felt right," he said. "All family relationships come with some complications. For better or worse, all roads lead to here. At the end of the day, it's easier to focus on the good stuff than the bad. My father died soon after my daughter was born, but he got to see her, which makes me happy."

As for 19-month-old Inez's name, Lively cleared up any confusion about how their youngest's name is spelled.

"I had a new baby, Inez, with a 'z' even though everyone says it's with an 's.' I don't know why, please tell Wikipedia," Lively told PEOPLE in September.

Lively also said it is important for her children to understand gender equality.

"I think that it's important for them to see that it's not important for them to see [a working mom]," Lively told PEOPLE. "So, it should just be the norm — that of course this person is taking charge because this is a working, driven person. Not because I'm a woman, or not because my husband's a man."

"I love being a dad," Reynolds told Mr. Porter. "It's the best thing that ever happened to me."

Reynolds can now be seen on the big screen in Deadpool 2 and will be voicing the title character in Detective Pikachu next year. As for Lively, she recently finished filming Paul Feig's A Simple Favor, which opens on Sept. 14.