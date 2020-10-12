Sandra Bullock Reuniting With Ryan Reynolds for New Movie

✖

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds might be reuniting for a new romantic action movie, The Lost City of D. The Bird Box star is attached to the film, which is based on an idea from Horrible Bosses filmmaker Seth Gordon. Paramount Pictures is hoping to nab Reynolds for the film's male lead, but he has not signed on yet. The movie could reunite Bullock and Reynolds for the first time since the 2009 romantic comedy The Proposal.

Bullock was cast as a romance author who finds out that the fictional city she spent her career writing about is real, so she goes on a dangerous journey to find it. Brothers Aaron and Adam Nee, who directed the 2015 Mark Twain-inspired comedy Band of Robbers, were signed to direct, reports Variety. The script was written by Dana Fox (Isn't It Romantic, Couples Retreat), based on an idea an treatment from Gordon. Bullock is producing under her Fortis Films banner, alongside Fordon and 3dot Productions' Liza Chasin.

Bullock is an Oscar-winner for her role in The Blind Side and was nominated for Best Actress for Gravity. She was last seen on the big screen in the Ocean's 11 spin-off Ocean's 8 in 2018. She also starred in and executive produced the smash hit Netflix horror movie Bird Box, which was seen by almost 45 million viewers in its first week of release. Bullock has a long history with romantic comedies, starring in The Proposal, While You Were Sleeping, Miss Congeniality, and Two Weeks Notice. Her other recent films include The Heat, Our Brand Is Crisis, Minions, and Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.

Bullock is now working on a new film directed by Nora Fingscheidt and co-written by Christopher McQuarrie. The movie is based on Sally Wainwright's British series Unforgiven and will star Bullock as Ruth Slater, who is trying to rebuild her life after leaving prison. The all-star cast also includes Viola Davis, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal. It will be released on Netflix next year.

As for Reynolds, the Deadpool has a Netflix hit of his own, having starred in last year's 6 Underground. His next film is the action-comedy Free Guy, which was supposed to hit theaters earlier this year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 11. Reynolds' other upcoming projects include The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which is scheduled for an Aug. 20, 2021 release, and another big-budget Netflix action movie, Red Notice, with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.