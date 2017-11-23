Ryan Phillippe Claims He Never Assaulted Ex-Girlfriend

Actor Ryan Phillippe has filed new legal documents in response to Elsie Hewitt’s lawsuit, denying her claim that he assaulted her and threw her down the stairs.

Phillippe says his ex-girlfriend is flat-out lying, in an attempt to get money and publicity out of failed relationship with Phillippe. Hewitt’s lawsuit claims that the couple was arguing on July 4, when the 43-year-old actor got violent. He allegedly threw Hewitt down the stairs and inflicted various injuries on her.

Phillippe says that the lawsuit is part of a deliberate attempt to slander him. He says Hewitt’s police report was completely false, and that she broke into his house while intoxicated.

Phillippe’s statement goes so far as to say that Hewitt’s claims are defamatory and represent an attack on his character. So far, he hasn’t made a move to counter-sue. He says that he “was raised by women in a household where women’s rights, feminism, and advocacy were very much at the forefront,” and that “he is sickened to be falsely accused of domestic violence.”

Phillippe’s ex-fiancé, Paulina Slagter, has offered her public support to Hewitt, though she hasn’t come forward with any similar accusations.

Reese Witherspoon, Phillippe’s ex-wife and the mother of two of his children, has spoken up in Phillippe’s defense, saying that he’s never expressed violent tendencies in front of her or their children.

Hewitt hopes to get a million dollar settlement from the lawsuit.

Phillippe’s response made no mention of Hewitt’s accusation that he’s a chronic use of drugs like cocaine, ecstasy, and steroids.