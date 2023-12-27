Ryan O'Neal's Cause of Death Released

Just a few weeks after his passing, actor Ryan O'Neal's cause of death has been released. According to The Blast, O'Neal's death certificate states that he died of "congestive heart failure" following years of living with "cardiomyopathy." There are no other contributing factors to his passing listed.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Cardiomyopathy "is a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body. Cardiomyopathy can lead to heart failure. The main types of cardiomyopathy include dilated, hypertrophic and restrictive cardiomyopathy." The medical website adds, "Heart failure occurs when the heart muscle doesn't pump blood as well as it should. When this happens, blood often backs up and fluid can build up in the lungs, causing shortness of breath. Certain heart conditions gradually leave the heart too weak or stiff to fill and pump blood properly. These conditions include narrowed arteries in the heart and high blood pressure."

O'Neal died on Dec. 8, with his son Patrick taking to Instagram to share the sad news that same days. "So this is the toughest thing I've ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us. This is very difficult for my wife Summer and I, but I will share some feelings to give you an idea of how great a man he is."

"My father Ryan O'Neal has always been my hero," he continued. "I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life. When I was born in 1967 my dad was already a TV star on Peyton Place. That's where he met my mom Leigh Taylor-Young, and about 9 months later (give or take a date night or two) I was born. My dad became an international movie star with Love Story at the beginning of the 1970's, a decade he absolutely crushed by starring in movies like What's Up, Doc?, Paper Moon, Barry Lyndon, A Bridge Too Far, The Main Event, and The Driver."

"He is a Hollywood legend. Full stop," Patrick added. "The growth spurt of the first name Ryan can be traced back to my dad. That's a fact. He was Rodney Harrington on Peyton Place 3 days a week (he starred in 500 shows over 5 years) and then of course the name Ryan peaked after Love Story (the film that saved Paramount Studios and earned my dad a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame)." In addition to his cause of death, O'Neal's death certificate also states that he was laid to rest at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park, in Los Angeles, California.