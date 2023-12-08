Ryan O'Neal, 'Love Story' and 'Paper Moon' Star, Dead at 82

Ryan O'Neal, an Oscar-nominated actor who starred in the classic 1970s films, including What's Up, Doc, Paper Moon, and Barry Lyndon, has passed away at the age of 82. His son Patrick O'Neal, a sportscaster with Bally Sports West in Los Angeles, announced on Instagram that his father had passed away on Friday. O'Neal was diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and then with prostate cancer in 2012.

"Ryan was a very generous man who has always been there to help his loved ones for decade upon decade, Patrick wrote. "Those same people are heartbroken today and will be for a long time." My everlasting thanks to his team.

"This is just so hard for us. Ryan made such an impact and this will be difficult without him. This is and will be a huge void in our lives. And his dogs Mozart and Raven, who he loved dearly, are missing him very much. They were inseparable."

"I will share my father's legacy forever," he continued. "I will not be deterred from outside voices that say negative things. If you choose to talk s- about my dad, even though you have no clue what you are talking about, you will get called out. If you go that route, I recommend you take a good look in the mirror first."

"My dad was 82, and lived a kick ass life. I hope the first thing he brags about in Heaven is how he sparred 2 rounds with Joe Frazier in 1966, on national TV, with Muhammad Ali doing the commentary, and went toe to toe with Smokin' Joe. YouTube has it and trust me, it's so awesome. Ryan by a majority decision. He loved boxing. And hitting the bag. My dad is a proud member of the West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame."

He added, "Ryan never bragged. But he has bragging rights in Heaven. Especially when it comes to Farrah. Everyone had the poster, he had the real McCoy. And now they meet again. Farrah and Ryan. He has missed her terribly. What an embrace that must be. Together again. I'll miss you dad. I love you. We love you. No one told a story better than Ryan O'Neal."