Russell Crowe’s Divorce Auction Includes Dinosaur Skull, Leather Jockstrap

Russell Crowe’s divorce from wife Danielle Spencer is reportedly supposed to be finalized by April, and according to The Blast, the Gladiator actor is celebrating by auctioning off some rare film memorabilia he’s collected over the years.

Some of the items are legitimately cool, and would be great collector’s items for any die-hard Crowe fans. But some of the items up for sale fall a little but further into the realm of weird.

According to The Blast, one item up for auction includes the leather jockstrap Crowe wore when he played former heavyweight boxing champion James. J. Braddock in Cinderella Man. Given that it was worn during the climactic fight between Braddock and then-champion Max Baer, Crowe estimates it’s worth $500 at least.

But that’s mere pennies compared to some of the other items Crowe is offering. A pair of maroon leather boots worn by Crowe during the 1992 film Romper Stomper is expected to go for at least $10,000, and the violin Crowe used in Master and Commander is expected to go for as high as $140,000.

The auction is slated to have numerous items for the Academy Award winning Ridley Scott film Gladiator, which starred Crowe as Maximus. Some of those collectibles include a stunt cuirass worn by Crowe in his final battle with Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus inside the Roman Coliseum (estimated at $20,000), a pair of black leather wrist cuffs ($2,000), a wooden training sword ($600), the prop sword used in Maximus’ fight with a tiger, a life-size horse prop ($2,000) and a fully-functioning replica Roman Chariot (up to $10,000).

Crowe is tilting this auction The Art of Divorce, scheduled for April 7 in Sydney, Australia.

“Just as we collaborate on the upbringing of our kids, it’s easy for us to work together on something like this,” Crowe said regarding the auction, according to The Blast. “I think she feels the same way I do in regards to just moving on things that help create space for the future. On the practical side, this collection probably equates to three rooms full of things I’ll no longer have to care for, document, clean, tune, and insure.”

You can check out the full list of items for the auction here.

Crowe first began dating Spencer in 1989 when they worked on the 1990 The Crossing, but they split things off and Crowe started a relationship with actress Meg Ryan. Spencer and Crowe reconciled in 2001, married in 2003 and had two children together before separating in 2012.