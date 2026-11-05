Russell Brand Found Guilty of Multiple Sexual Assault Charges

Comedian-actor Russell Brand has been found guilty of multiple sexual assaults in the UK.

BBC reported that after two days of deliberation, the jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court found Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

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The actor was previously accused of three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted indecent assault involving half a dozen women between 1999 and 2009.

Brand was acquitted of two of the rape charges and the attempted indecent assault charge.

The actor was taken into custody after the jury was announced, and he will be sentenced next week.

Although he continuously denied the allegations, Brand acknowledged that he had been “reckless” and used his fame to pursue multiple sexual relationships. However, he insisted that the encounters were consensual. He also stated that consent was “fundamental, essential, and necessary” to him.

The investigation into the assault allegations began in 2023.

During the trial, Brand’s wife, Laura Gallacher, testified in his defense. The couple dated in 2006 but split the following year because Brand struggled to stay loyal. Years after his divorce from first wife Katy Perry, Brand and Gallacher got back together. They married in 2017 and have three children.

On the stand, Gallacher described their early relationship.

“When I met him, I was aware that he liked women, and I was aware toward the latter half of that year that he was engaging with other women,” she said, per Sky News. “I was not interested in having a relationship with him if he was sleeping with other people. I was invested; we both had told each other we loved each other, but it was clear it was difficult for him to be monogamous.”

Brand’s wife then described him as “caring and kind” and a “wonderful father” to their three children. She also said he was an “amazing, attentive husband” and had an “eye for detail” she had never known before.

“I feel very seen by him,” she continued. “We have a very honest, frank and clear relationship and marriage.… Our relationship has always been [about] honesty. I love him very much.”

Meanwhile, one of the six women Brand allegedly assaulted testified during the trial, claiming their encounters occurred at a hotel, a bar, a radio station, a workplace and the actor’s home.

Last year, Brand shared a video of himself thanking fans for their constant support during the investigation. He admitted that he was a “fool” before he “lived in the light of the Lord.”

“I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile,” he stated in the video. “But what I never was was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in nonconsensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking into my eyes.”

He went on to add, “Of course, I’m now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court, and I’m incredibly grateful for that.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.