Run-DMC Icon Involved in Car Crash

Run-DMC icon Darryl McDaniels is on the road to recovery after being involved in a car accident in Los Angeles late last week.

According to TMZ, the crash occurred on the 105 Freeway in the Los Angeles West Athens neighborhood on Oct. 30. Footage from the Citizen App was posted on X.

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California Highway Patrol sources told the media outlet that an emergency call came in at 11:43 a.m. local time about a two-vehicle accident involving an SUV and a garbage truck.

The insiders revealed that McDaniels was a passenger in the SUV. He reportedly spoke with Los Angeles Fire Department officials on the scene and was seen smiling. After the accident, the vehicle was facing the wrong way on the road, and glass also appeared on the ground.

Sources also said McDaniels and everyone else in the SUV were “OK.” However, McDaniels appeared to complain about some minor pain. No serious injuries were reported from the accident.

Further details about the crash, including what caused it, have not been revealed.

The accident occurred just days after McDaniels spoke to Forbes following his appearance at the 2026 Graduate Business Curriculum Roundtable Symposium and PMBA/OMBA Conference.

“What would I say to somebody who says, ‘Oh, is going to college worth it?’ It’s definitely worth it,” he said.

The famed rapper further shared, “I don’t care what it is that you’re studying. It’s giving you valuable information that tells you how the universe works, how different entities work, how different systems work.”

McDaniels also explained why he entered the music industry in the first place.

“I came into the music business with a purpose,” he shared. “My purpose was this: I want to be a star, and I want to have a jet, and I want to stay in good hotels. But it’s more important for me to do what Curtis Mayfield and Marvin Gaye and James Brown was doing within the business.”

He then added, “You’ve got to be courageous enough to do something different that has a purpose and a value. I’m building stuff that is more for 100 years from now than it is for me now.”