The Rule Meghan Markle Has to Reportedly Follow When Staying With the Queen

It’s safe to say that Meghan Markle‘s life has dramatically changed since becoming a royal, with the former Suits star-turned Duchess of Sussex now obligated to adhere to a new set of rules and regulations governing several aspects of her behavior. Those include rules for dining, dressing and even Markle’s bedtime.

Sir William Heseltine said in an interview for the book The Royals in Australia that no one is allowed to go to bed before Queen Elizabeth while staying with the monarch, or at least it’s considered “bad form” to do so.

“There’d be an hour or so in the sitting room of everyone sitting around making conversation, and nobody felt it right to go to bed before the Queen did,” Heseltine said, via news.com.au.

One royal that famously didn’t follow the bedtime rule, according to Heseltine, was Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana.

“For Diana the long royal evenings were agony,” he said. “There’d be an hour or so in the sitting room of everyone sitting around making conversation, and nobody felt it right to go to bed before the Queen did.”

“And Diana was driven to such extremes that she’d excuse herself and go to bed, which was thought to be rather bad form, going to bed before the Queen.”

The Daily Express reports that Markle’s new royal life will also force her to limit her intake of one of her favorite foods when dining with the Queen.

Royal chef Darren McGrady shared that pasta, rice and potatoes are all no-gos when it comes to the menu at Buckingham Palace, with McGrady explaining that the monarch simply prefers not to have the carbs on the menu.

As pasta is, according to Markle herself, one of her favorite dishes, it seems she’ll have to get her carb fix on the days she isn’t dining with her new grandmother-in-law.

Before becoming a royal, Markle even shared her own pasta recipe with Delish.com, offering her take on zucchini bolognese. Markle’s recipe features vegetables cooked low and slow for hours in order to allow them to turn into a creamy, indulgent pasta sauce.

In 2013, she told food magazine The New Potato that a “leisurely dinner of seafood and pasta” was one of her favorite meals, and she often shared Instagram photos of herself enjoying a good carb dish before she deleted the social media platform ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry.

