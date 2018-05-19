Royal Wedding Snubs: See All the Uninvited Guests

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be having an intimate wedding, at least by royal wedding standards since there are several members of the Royal family who did not get invitations.

Earlier this week, the Daily Mail reported that the children of Queen Elizabeth II’s cousins will not be at the wedding.

“I’m not going, and nor are lots of Kents and Gloucesters, but we’re not allowed to say it,’ one young member of the Royal Family told the Daily Mail. ‘I’m going to get into trouble if I’m the one that says it.”

While some of these young royals were at many of the other major royal weddings, including Prince William’s, they weren’t invited since Prince Charles decided to cut down the guest list.

What makes the move surprising is that St. George’s Chapel, where Harry and Markle are exchanging their vows, has room for 800 guests. However, only 600 have been invited.

Scroll down to meet the members of the royal family you will not see at the wedding.

Lady Amelia Windsor and Lady Marina Charlotte Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor and Lady Marina Charlotte Windsor are the daughters of George Windsor, Earl of St. Andrews, the son of Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent. Edward is Prince Charles’ second cousin.

Amelia, 22, is well known for her Instagram posts and has become a successful model.

One of Amelia’s friends told The Sun she and her sister were surprised to not get an invitation, and speculated that Harry “didn’t want anyone upstaging the bride.”

Marina and Amelia also have a brother, Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick.

Lady Davina Lewis

Lady Davina Lewis is the daughter of Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester. He is the youngest grandchild of King George V and is 25th in the line of succession to the British throne.

Davina, who is married to Gary Lewis if New Zealand, is 29th in the line of British succession.

Lady Helen Taylor

Lady Helen Taylor is the daughter of Prince Edward and 41st in the line of succession to the throne. She is a great-granddaughter of King George V. Helen and her husband, Timothy Taylor, have four children.

George, Earl of St. Andrews and Lord Nicholas Windsor

According to the Daily Mail‘s sources, the children and grandchildren of the Duke of Kent are not invited.

That means in addition to Lady Helen Taylor, her brothers George, Earl of St. Andrews and Lord Nicholas Windsor, will not be at Prince Harry’s wedding. The Earl of St. Andrews has three children, Amelia, Marina and Edward Windsor. Lord Nicholas also has three children.

Prince Richard’s Children

In addition to Lady Davina Lewis, Prince Richard has two other children with his wife, Brigitte. Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster, has two children. Lady Rose Gilman also has two children.

Prince Michael of Kent’s Children

Prince Michael of Kent is a second cousin of Prince Charles and 46th in the line of succession to the British throne. According to the Daily Mail‘s sources, his children and grandchildren are among the uninvited royals. Michael and his wife, the Baroness Marie Christine von Reibnitz have two children, Lord Frederick Windsor and Lady Gabriella Windsor.

Princess Alexandra’s Children

Princess Alexandra, the Honourable Lady Ogilvy, is now 51st in the line of succession to the British throne. Alexandra and her late husband, Sir Angus Ogilvy, had two children. James Ogilvy and his wife Julie Caroline Rawlinson have two children. Alexandra’s daughter, Marina Victoria Alexandra Ogilvy, has two children.

Extended Members of the Markle Family

Members of the Markle family who were not invited went to London anyway.

Her nephews, Tyler and Thomas Dooley, and their mother, Tracy Dooley, were all spotted at London’s Heathrow Airport. Dooley was married to Thomas Markle Jr., Markle’s half-brother. The Dooley children have reportedly been hired by Good Morning Britain as special correspondents for the wedding.

Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., was going to the wedding, but had to pull out because of heart surgery.

President Donald Trump

Prince Harry and Markle decided against inviting political figures to the wedding, meaning that President Donald Trump will not be there. Instead, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will make a donation to one of the couple’s favorite charities.

“President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be making a contribution to one of the 7 charities the royal couple has designated in lieu of gifts,” White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters told PEOPLE.

President Barack Obama

Former U.S. President Barack Obama will also miss the wedding, despite his friendship with Harry.

Prince William’s wedding guest list included political figures because he will become king at some point. Prince Harry is sixth in line to the throne, and he wanted to make his wedding an apolitical event. Even British Prime Minister Theresa May will not attend.

“It has been decided that an official list of political leaders – both UK and international – is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding. Her Majesty’s Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household,” Kensington Palace said in April.