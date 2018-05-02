Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding: See the Guest List

The royal wedding is just weeks away, with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

While the details of the exclusive guest list have been kept tightly under wraps, a few details have been revealed, such as the decision not to invite politicians and the fact that select members of the British public will be invited to the nuptials. In addition, several of Markle’s Hollywood friends will head to the chapel, which boasts a capacity of around 800, to watch the pair wed.

Read on for a few of the famous names slated to attend the wedding of the year.

Kate Middleton and Prince William

Naturally, the royal family will be in attendance, with William having been asked by Harry to serve as his best man.

“Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle,” Kensington Palace tweeted. “The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19th.”

The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19th. pic.twitter.com/mQ0eh7Q0pR — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018

The couple’s older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will both reportedly take part in the ceremony, with George set to be a pageboy while Charlotte will be a bridesmaid. Middleton will also attend the wedding, but as a guest, having given birth to her third child, Prince Louis, on April 23.

Serena Williams

The tennis champ reportedly scored an invite to the big day along with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

However, Williams did offer Markle some advice for her big day during a recent appearance on Good Morning America.

“I just think it’s so important to enjoy the moment,” she said. “And eat the cake—I didn’t get to eat mine at the wedding. We were just having so much fun!”

As for whether she’ll be attending the wedding, Williams said, “I don’t know, I think it’s during one of the tournaments, I’ll see if I can make it.”

Priyanka Chopra

Chopra confirmed to Us Weekly that she will be attending the nuptials, though she doesn’t yet know what she’ll wear.

I sort of may have an idea,” she said of a dress. “But no, I haven’t picked one out yet.”

The Baywatch star also gushed about the bride-to-be, calling Markle “ambitious.”

“I’ve known Meghan for three years and I’m so happy the way the world has responded to her because as long as I’ve known her … she is a relatable young woman of the world today,” she said. “She’s that girl who thinks out of the box. She has always been an activist. She has always had a strong voice. She’s an ambitious girl of today. I think the world needs strong role models like Meghan. I think, I hope, Meghan will end up being one of those people.”

The ‘Suits’cast

Prior to her engagement, Markle acted on USA’s Suits, with the show recently airing her last appearance during its Season 7 finale.

The Hollywood Reporter shares that cast members Gabriel Macht, Patrick Adams, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres have all scored invites to the wedding, along with showrunner Aaron Korsh.

The show’s season finale saw both Markle and Adams exit the show, with their characters getting married and getting new jobs in Seattle.

Markle’s team

Every successful actress has a team behind them, and Markle was no different. While she’s no longer an actress, she is still close to her team and as such, they have been invited to the wedding, with her agent, Gersh’s Nick Collins, lawyer Rick Genow and business manager Andrew Meyer reportedly scoring invites.

In addition, Markle’s mentor, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment chairman Bonnie Hammer, is also expected to attend the wedding.

The British public

In March, Kensington Palace announced that Harry and Markle have invited 2,640 people into the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the couple’s arrival, as well as their departure as they depart the castle on a carriage procession through the town of Windsor.

The lucky members of the public will be made up of 1,200 residents from “every corner of the United Kingdom” who will be nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices. Harry and Markle have requested that those chosen represent a variety of ages and backgrounds and include young people who have displayed strong leadership and served their communities.

Also invited will be 200 people from various charities associated with the couple, 100 students from two local schools, 610 Windsor Castle community members and 530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate.

Photo Credit: Getty / Chris Jackson