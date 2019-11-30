Royal Family Supports Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Spending Thanksgiving With Her Mother

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry headed across the pond to spend Thanksgiving with Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, in California, and according to a source, the royal family fully supported the couple’s decision. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the royals had no issues with the Sussexes wanting to spend more time with Ragland, and wanted to make sure that Markle and Harry felt supported. The insider added that the new parents are spending the holiday with Ragland in a secure home that offers privacy and security.

View this post on Instagram Happy Thanksgiving! 🍁 A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Nov 28, 2019 at 2:02am PST

This is Markle and Harry’s first Thanksgiving as a family of three since baby Archie was born in May. On Thursday, the royal couple’s Instagram account shared a Thanksgiving message with its followers, posting a graphic featuring a message from the Sussexes that read, “Wishing you a very Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours.

It has also been confirmed that Markle and Harry will skip Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham in order to remain in the States.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

While the statement did not disclose where the royal couple will be spending their holidays, a source told PEOPLE that Markle and Harry will not celebrate the season in Markle’s hometown of Los Angeles.

Members of the royal family skipping the annual celebration at Sandringham is not an unheard of event, as Prince William and Kate Middleton have alternated holidays between the royals and Middleton’s family.

A source told Vanity Fair that Markle was looking forward to her son’s first trip to the States and a well-deserved break for herself and Harry.

“It has always been important to Meghan that Archie grows up aware of his American heritage and they plan to spend more time in the States as he grows up,” a friend of the Duchess shared. “They’ve not had much time off and this feels like the right moment to take a proper break.”

