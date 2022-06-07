Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Skip Major Platinum Jubilee Event, Leave UK Early

✖

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly took an early exit from Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. TMZ reported that they missed the final events from the Platinum Jubilee, including the People's Pageant. They subsequently returned to their home in the United States as of Sunday morning.

While many were wondering where Markle and Harry were during the final Platinum Jubilee events, the couple simply decided to get a headstart on their return trip to California. The family reportedly arrived in Santa Barbara on Sunday morning after taking a private flight from London. Since they left before the celebrations ended, they missed out on the People's Pageant, during which Queen Elizabeth made a surprise appearance. The monarch was reportedly feeling unwell after she attended the start of the celebrations on Thursday, which included the Trooping the Colour. Still, she appeared on Sunday and joined Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and the Cambridge children on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Even though they missed Sunday's events, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did attend many of the Platinum Jubilee festivities. The occasion even allowed Queen Elizabeth to meet the couple's daughter, Lilibet, who turned one on Saturday. Entertainment Tonight reported that Elizabeth met Lilibet on Thursday after the Trooping the Colour. Markle and Harry's three-year-old son Archie was also in attendance for the meeting, marking his first time in the United Kingdom since he was six months old.

Days after the meeting, the Sussex family celebrated Lilibet's birthday at Frogmore Cottage. Markle and Harry released a photo from their celebration on Monday, showing the world one of the first photos of their daughter. The snap was reportedly taken by the couple's friend, Misan Harriman, during a "casual, intimate backyard picnic," per PEOPLE. In the photo, Lilibet wears a blue dress and a white bow in her red hair as she smiles at the camera.

A spokesperson for the duke and duchess said that they "remain incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor." The couple was also "amazed to learn that people around the world made donations" to the amount of over $100,000 to the World Central Kitchen in honor of Lilibet's birthday. The Sussexes promptly shared "their gratitude to all who have shown support for the organization, which is especially near to their hearts."