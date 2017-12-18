See the Royal (Blue) Family Christmas Card

The royal family has had quite the year, what with the recent engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the Duchess of Cambridge‘s announcement that she is expecting her third child.

To wrap things up on an adorable note, Kensington Palace has shared a new photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, sharing that the image is part of the family’s Christmas card.

In the snap, Prince William and Kate Middleton stand behind their children, with all four royals dressed in various shades of blue.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family,” the Palace shared on Twitter. “The image features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year.”

The Palace added that the photo was taken earlier this year, which was a likely guess considering the Duchess’ slim frame in the shot. Middleton is currently expecting the couple’s third child, who is due in April.

Along with the photo, the royals also revealed that Charlotte will begin attending school in the new year.

“Their Royal Highnesses have also announced this morning that Princess Charlotte will attend the Willcocks Nursery School in London from January 2018,” the Palace wrote.

“We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte. We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January,” Willcocks Nursery School said in a statement via Kensington Palace.

