Rosie O’Donnell Says Donald Trump Will Be in Jail Before 2020 Election

Rosie O’Donnell has one firm prediction for the 2020 election — she believes President Donald Trump will be in prison before he runs for re-election.

O’Donnell ran into reporters from TMZ on Wednesday in New York City. When the camera crew asked her about her long-standing rival, President Trump, she suggested that he will not be able to run for re-election. In light of the special counsel investigation and other scandals surrounding him, O’Donnell believes President Trump will be “arrested” before anyone can cast another ballot for him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

O’Donnell was trying to make her way through a busy crowd on a city street when the impromptu interview took place. She did her best to saunter past, but paused to answer when asked if she believed President Trump would get a second term.

“No I do not,” she said. “I certainly do not. I think he’ll be arrested.”

Reporters were surprised by her quick and unhesitating answer. O’Donnell went on, chalking her faith up to patriotism.

“Yes I certainly do,” she continued. “I believe in America, and I believe in our political system, and I believe we will right the wrong of the tyranny of Donald Trump.”

Reporters got one more question off as O’Donnell climbed into a car, asking her whether she believed President Trump’s proposed border wall would ever get built.

“No it will never happen. Never,” she declared.

O’Donnell has a long and contentious relationship with the president, going back to long before his political days. Their enmity began in 2006, when O’Donnell criticized Trump on The View. At the time, O’Donnell was a co-host, and she said that she did not “enjoy” Trump in general. She also claimed that he was technically bankrupt, which Trump took issue with.

O’Donnell also referred to Trump as a “snake oil salesman on Little House On The Prairie,” adding that he is “not a self-made man,” as he generally portrays himself. These insults sparked years of outrage in Trump, who told PEOPLE at the time that O’Donnell was “a woman out of control.”

“You can’t make false statements. Rosie will rue the words she said,” he vowed. “I’ll most likely sue her for making those false statements — and it’ll be fun. Rosie’s a loser. A real loser. I look forward to taking lots of money from my nice fat little Rosie.”

From there, things only got more and more personal over the years, with the feud generally confined to Twitter. The president has even lashed out at O’Donnell at least once since taking office.