Roseanne Barr Fires off Horrific Tweet Response About Obama Aide Valerie Jarrett

Roseanne Barr is facing backlash after wading into racial waters on Monday, suggesting that former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet of the Apes.

“muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=[Valerie Jarrett],” Barr tweeted in response to a post about Jarrett.

Jarrett, who is African-American with no ties to the Sunni Muslim organization known as the Muslim Brotherhood, was one of the most senior and long-term presences in the Obama White House.

Barr brought up Jarrett’s name in response to an unrelated Twitter comment on an article that asserted that the CIA under Obama’s administration had spied on the president of France. Jarrett’s name is not mentioned in the article.

During Obama’s time in office, right-wing blogs spread rumors that Jarrett secretly intended to promote Islam in the United States and that she once expressed her desire to make America a “more Islamic country.” Fact-checking website Snopes ruled that claim to be “false.”

“This is beyond disgusting,” someone wrote in response to Barr’s tweet, tagging ABC and adding, “Maybe it’s time you stop putting ratings and money first.”

Others responded with the hashtag #BoycottBarr.

“This pretty much sums up one of the most disgraceful things about America right now,” someone else said in response.

Muslims r NOT a race. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

After multiple people called her racist for her reference to Planet of the Apes, Barr responded “Muslims r NOT a race.” She later tweeted, “ISLAM is not a RACE, lefties. Islam includes EVERY RACE of people.”

ISLAM is not a RACE, lefties. Islam includes EVERY RACE of people. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski wrote that “ABC is doing their best to ignore some of these statements from Roseanne and she is making it really hard for them by taking it to next level here.”

Barr responded, “It’s a joke-“

It’s a joke- — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Barr is currently starring in and head writer of the reboot of her old sitcom Roseanne on ABC. This is not the first time she’s faced backlash over her combative Twitter presence.

Earlier this month, she was embroiled in a seriously NSFW Twitter fight with Stormy Daniels and later defended Kanye West’s remarks about President Donald Trump. She has even used Twitter to promote conspiracies and fake news including one that argued President Trump had secretly broken up sex trafficking and pedophile rings around the world.

She defended her support for President Trump in late April to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, making it clear she doesn’t care what her critics think of her political stance.

“Oh yeah, people are mad about that. But you know, I don’t give a f—,” Barr told Fallon when he brought up people who “aren’t so happy” with her support for Trump.

“I mean, everybody had to choose for themselves, according to their own conscience, who they felt was the lesser of two evils,” she said of the 2016 presidential election. “I’m not gonna put anybody down who didn’t vote like me. This is America, it’s a free country, and you know, when you weigh it all together, you know, I just felt like we needed a whole new thing. All the way. Bottom to top.”