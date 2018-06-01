Roseanne Barr Says It’s Time to ‘Check My Meds’

Roseanne Barr let fans and followers know on Thursday it was time to “check my meds” in a tweet referencing Disney-ABC Television Group President Ben Sherwood.

“I also told Ben Sherman that I would go in hospital to check my meds, bc the stress had made them less effective,” Barr tweeted, referring to Sherwood as “Sherman.” “I begged like 40 motherf–. Done now.”

Barr quickly deleted the message, but it was up long enough to get some responses from fans following her every message.

Barr later tweeted another message referencing Sherwood.

“I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC [to] let me apologize & make amends,” Barr wrote. “I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything & asked [for] help in making things right. I’d worked doing publicity [for] them [for] free for weeks, traveling, [through] bronchitis. I begged [for] [people’s] jobs.”

Sherwood and ABC Entertainment Group President Channing Dungey cancelled Roseanne on Tuesday, hours after Barr tweeted a racist message in which she suggested former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett was the offspring of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

The move came just two weeks after Sherwood and Barr hugged onstage in New York City during ABC’s upfront presentation for advertisers.

On Wednesday, Sherwood issued a memo to apologize to the cast and crew of Roseanne, who are now left without jobs.

“Much has been said and written about yesterday’s decision to cancel the Roseanne show. In the end, it came down to doing what’s right and upholding our values of inclusion, tolerance, and civility,” Sherwood told staff.

“Not enough, however, has been said about the many men and women who poured their hearts and lives into the show and were just getting started on next season. We’re so sorry they were swept up in all of this and we give thanks for their remarkable talents, wish them well, and hope to find another way to work together down the road.”

He continued, “The last 24 hours have also been a powerful reminder of the importance of words in everything we do – online and on the air. And the responsibility of using social media – and all of our programs and platforms – with careful thought, decency and consideration.”

In one of Barr’s messages after the show was cancelled, she claimed the Ambien she takes had a role in her Jarrett message.

“It was 2 in the morning and I was Ambien tweeting,” Barr wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “It was Memorial Day too. I went too far and do not want it defended. It was egregious [and] indefensible.”

Sanofi, the brand behind Ambien, weighed in, clarifying that racism is “not a known side effect” of Ambien.

“People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world,” the company wrote. “While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”

On Wednesday, Barr told a radio host she did not blame Ambien for the Jarrett message.

“No, i didnt i blamed myself. stop lying,” Barr wrote. “Yes, I have had odd ambien experiences on tweeting late at night-like many other [people] do. I BLAME MYSELF OK? it’s just an explanation not an excuse, Ok, bully?”