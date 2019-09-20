Roseanne Barr Reveals She Had Fat Transferred to Her Butt to Look Like ‘These Kardashians’

Roseanne Barr revealed that she had fat transferred from her stomach to her butt so she could look like the Kardashian family. Barr made the strange admission in a new interview with Daily Mail TV, ahead of her new comedy tour with Andrew Dice Clay. In the same interview, she bashed ABC and Sara Gilbert over the end of Roseanne.

“I have a thing for butts because I never had a butt my whole life and I’ve always felt deprived,” Barr, 66, told The Daily Mail.

The former Roseanne star went on to explain that she loves the Kardashians and is fascinated by their famous, Internet-breaking backsides.

“It really helps me catch up on the Kardashian family… I just love them, they’re unbelievable,” Barr continued. “When I see these Kardashians and these young women in The Daily Mail I think, ‘Maybe I could get a butt like that.’”

Barr later explained how doctors helped her get the butt she always wanted.

“I did have one procedure where I got the fat sucked out of my stomach and put in my butt because I just wanted to see what it would be like to have some shape of my butt,” Barr said. “I just basically have a crack in my back.”

This is not the first time Barr had a procedure done. She previously had a nose job, tummy tuck, breast reduction and a facelift. In 1998, Barr also had a gastric bypass, helping her lose 100 pounds.

Barr told The Daily Mail she is not done changing her body.

“Now I want a waist. I don’t have a waist,” she said.

Even though she likes the Kardashians, she still plans to make fun of them in her sets. In fact, Barr said she has “20 minutes” of jokes about the Kardashians and their extended family. She even has jokes about Caitlin Jenner.

“I love their little children they’re all beautiful,” Barr said of the youngest Kardashian-Jenner generation. “They’re very jazzy, which I like, because my grandkids are like that too.”

During the same interview, Barr discussed the cancellation of Roseanne in May 2018. ABC pulled the plug on the show after her racist tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. But Barr blames Gilbert for the cancellation. Gilbert called Barr’s message “abhorrent” in a tweet Barr now says “got the show canceled to be honest.”

Barr said she does not talk to her former Roseanne co-stars and does not watch The Conners.

“When somebody just doesn’t care how their actions affect you, what’s there to talk about?” Barr told The Daily Mail. “There’s nothing to talk about.”

Barr once again blamed the tweet on her use of Ambien. She said she no longer uses the drug.

“I’ve been [Ambien] sober for a year and a half since I got fired. I haven’t used Ambien and my life is really, really so much better and I really would like people to understand that,” Barr explained. “That’s a very powerful drug that does a lot of negative harm to people who use it. I haven’t used it since my Ambien tweet and you’ve got to be real careful… It makes you do whack stuff.”

Photo credit: Getty Images